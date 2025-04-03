Yermak on Netrebko's return to the London Opera: Russian artists have no place in the civilized world
Kyiv • UNN
Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.
Russian singer Anna Netrebko has announced her return to the Royal Opera in London after a six-year hiatus. She will lead the list of performers in a new production of Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca", which will open the theater's new season. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.
Details
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak called this decision "quite strange", emphasizing the inadmissibility of the fact that Russian artists who once supported Putin's regime continue their activities in Western Europe.
Yermak reminded that Netrebko publicly supported Putin in the 2012 elections, and after the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2014, she posed with the flag of the so-called "Novorossia".
This is the cultural figure who was a confidant in the 2012 elections of Putin, in 2014 she came to Donetsk and held the flag of "Novorossia". She was a servant of the regime. And suddenly she continues to be on the stage of Europe
He called on the cultural community of European countries to give a clear rebuff to such cases, offering to replace Netrebko with domestic artists, including the famous Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.
Now it is very important that Russian figures do not have the opportunity to earn money in the civilized world and continue to carry Russian culture to Europe and the West, while Russia kills our people, kidnaps children and kills them with missiles.
Netrebko should not perform in Europe. The only place for her and those like her now is probably the opera in Moscow.
Ukraine has Lyudmila Monastyrska, who incredibly performs "Tosca". And this would be a great alternative.
I urge all those involved and our allies to respond
