Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason

The holding of elections through the Diia application is not currently being considered, and no practical work is being done in this direction. Legislative changes are needed to introduce such functionality, said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Currently, no work is being done in Diia on any elections. For this, the parliament needs to vote on changes to the laws, the Central Election Commission needs to decide whether this is necessary, or who will do it at all. Today, apart from some online discussions, no work is being done in this direction. Legislative changes are needed if society and the Central Election Commission decide to develop in this direction. - said Fedorov.

Recall

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that the issue of participation in elections of Ukrainians abroad and internally displaced persons is one of the most difficult issues, and therefore the possibility of holding online elections, as well as the possibility of voting over several days, may be considered.