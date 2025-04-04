MP Kunytskyi, who has not returned from the US for 3 months, left on the basis of a “week-long business trip” from the Verkhovna Rada - media

MP from the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Kunitsky, left for the United States on September 23 and has not yet returned to Ukraine. This happened after the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into his previous long stay in Israel.