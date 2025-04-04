At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.
The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Security refuted the information about the development of a draft law regarding registration for military service from 14 years old. MP Savrasov stated that his "interview" about such a draft law is a fake.
Inna Svyryba was elected to replace Iryna Kormyshkina, who resigned her seat early. Svyryba was the next in line on the Servant of the People list at number 148.
People's Deputy Natalia Pipa appealed to the rector of LNU over accusations of harassment by lecturer Yosyp Los. A former student of the university publicly reported harassment by him 10 years ago.
A draft resolution on the early termination of the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, she was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and entering false information in her declaration.
Yevhen Petruniak appealed to law enforcement because of the “desecration of state symbols” on a sign in Don Bacon's office. The sign with an obscene inscription on the background of the Ukrainian flag was presented to the congressman by Ukrainian veterans.
Iryna Kormyshkina, a member of the Servant of the People party, has submitted a letter of resignation. She and her husband were notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and false declaration of property worth UAH 17 million.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented on the possibility of his participation in the presidential election. He emphasized that the main task now is to survive and preserve the state.
The head of the Servant of the People faction reminded that elections cannot be held during martial law. Elections can be held no earlier than 6 months after its end.
Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the European Solidarity faction was blocking the work of the parliament. The blocking prevented discussions on education, teacher salaries, and children's education in shelters.
The SAPO has opened proceedings against MP Roman Kaptelov over his family's undeclared real estate in Moscow. The case concerns the residence of his wife and children in Russia, as well as his wife's income from a Russian state institution.
The KCSA stated that there is no certified facility for installation at public transport stops. Deputies, on the other hand, propose to adopt the experience of Kharkiv and other cities regarding the operation of transport.
The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.
In early February, Washington will host Ukraine Week. According to David Arakhamia, they plan to hold major talks with the new Trump team.
MPs and the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis denied information about the possible mobilization of 18-year-old students after completing the CPE. In Ukraine, mobilization is possible only from the age of 25, even for those who have undergone military training.
The security agreements strengthen Ukraine with weapons and finance, but the ultimate goal should be NATO membership. Recent visits by the leaders of Britain and Italy demonstrate increased support for Ukraine.
There are no legislative initiatives in the Verkhovna Rada to change the age category of the mobilization resource. MPs emphasize the importance of receiving the promised weapons from partners and permission to use them.
Over 5 years, more than 20 MPs have missed more than half of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the parliament for almost 3 years, and 11 MPs are wanted.
Parliament summoned Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.
MP from the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Kunitsky, left for the United States on September 23 and has not yet returned to Ukraine. This happened after the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into his previous long stay in Israel.
The European Parliament has begun preparing a resolution on systemic disinformation and historical falsifications by the Russian Federation. The document exposes Russia's attempts to interfere in the politics of the EU, the US and other countries through cyberattacks and manipulations.
The International Register of Damage from Russian Aggression is accepting applications for damaged housing through Diia. The first payments may begin in 2027 after the Compensation Commission is established.
The former head of the Sumy region's Office of the State Security Service was served with a notice of suspicion of aiding an MP in taking a bribe. According to the investigation, the MP demanded 14% of the amount of the water supply system repair in Okhtyrka district.
The Verkhovna Rada will reconsider the resolution to expel Boyko from the Human Rights Committee. “The Servant of the People party showed the highest percentage of votes in favor of this decision, while other factions call for support.
The Ukrainian government is studying European models of electoral law for holding elections after the war. Options for electronic, postal, and proxy voting for 6.5 million displaced people are being considered.
Ukraine continues to work on the creation of a new court to hear administrative cases, which is a requirement of the IMF. The Verkhovna Rada sent back all three draft laws on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court for revision.
The Servant of the People faction recommended to the Prime Minister to submit the candidacy of Oleksiy Chernyshov for the position of Minister of Unification of Ukrainians. Chernyshov currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".