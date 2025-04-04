$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4438 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12362 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54604 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196257 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113519 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300384 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212281 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

In the Kyiv City Council, the tribune was blocked with the demand to dismiss the secretary due to the Komarnytskyi case

At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.

Politics • April 3, 01:23 PM • 10768 views

New replacement in "Servant of the People": who received the deputy mandate instead of Svyryba

Deputy from "Servant of the People" Inna Svyryba refused the mandate. The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Melnyk, the next in line on the party's electoral list under No. 149, as elected deputy.

Politics • March 6, 02:20 PM • 13228 views

Registration for military service for boys from 14 years old: the Rada denies the development of the draft law

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Security refuted the information about the development of a draft law regarding registration for military service from 14 years old. MP Savrasov stated that his "interview" about such a draft law is a fake.

Society • March 5, 04:07 PM • 151710 views

The CEC recognized Svyriba as the elected People's Deputy instead of Kormyshkina

Inna Svyryba was elected to replace Iryna Kormyshkina, who resigned her seat early. Svyryba was the next in line on the Servant of the People list at number 148.

Politics • February 27, 02:12 PM • 20242 views

People's Deputy Requests Investigation into Franko Lviv National University Due to Harassment Scandal

People's Deputy Natalia Pipa appealed to the rector of LNU over accusations of harassment by lecturer Yosyp Los. A former student of the university publicly reported harassment by him 10 years ago.

Society • February 26, 02:15 PM • 26575 views

Rada terminates the powers of MP Kormyshkina: who can take her place

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to terminate the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina. The next representatives of the Servant of the People party, Sverba, Melnyk or Paliychuk, may run for her seat.

Politics • February 25, 09:19 AM • 30971 views

A draft resolution on the resignation of MP Iryna Kormyshkina was submitted to the Rada

A draft resolution on the early termination of the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, she was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and entering false information in her declaration.

Politics • February 24, 02:52 PM • 21485 views

MP from the Servant of the People party filed a complaint against a US congressman over a sign with an obscene inscription

Yevhen Petruniak appealed to law enforcement because of the “desecration of state symbols” on a sign in Don Bacon's office. The sign with an obscene inscription on the background of the Ukrainian flag was presented to the congressman by Ukrainian veterans.

Society • February 23, 12:08 PM • 24699 views

MP: Kormyshkina submits letter of resignation from her parliamentary seat

Iryna Kormyshkina, a member of the Servant of the People party, has submitted a letter of resignation. She and her husband were notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and false declaration of property worth UAH 17 million.

Politics • February 21, 01:45 PM • 23261 views

Zaluzhnyi on his possible participation in the elections: “The main thing now is to survive and preserve the state”

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented on the possibility of his participation in the presidential election. He emphasized that the main task now is to survive and preserve the state.

War • February 19, 10:17 AM • 110064 views

Finger in the sky: Kornienko on the statement about the “holding” of elections on October 26

The first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada denied the statements about holding elections on October 26. Elections are possible no earlier than six months after the lifting of martial law.

Politics • February 18, 01:45 PM • 22133 views

The Rada reported on the conditions under which elections can actually take place in Ukraine

The head of the Servant of the People faction reminded that elections cannot be held during martial law. Elections can be held no earlier than 6 months after its end.

War • February 16, 08:09 PM • 69666 views

“They could have considered the issue of education quality": “EU” again blocked the work of the Verkhovna Rada

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the European Solidarity faction was blocking the work of the parliament. The blocking prevented discussions on education, teacher salaries, and children's education in shelters.

Society • February 14, 11:54 AM • 20187 views

SAPO: proceedings against MP Kaptelov initiated for failing to indicate real estate in Moscow in declaration

The SAPO has opened proceedings against MP Roman Kaptelov over his family's undeclared real estate in Moscow. The case concerns the residence of his wife and children in Russia, as well as his wife's income from a Russian state institution.

Politics • February 10, 10:57 AM • 25196 views

Whether or not to stop public transport in Kyiv during air raid alerts: why there are no stop-shelters and what deputies propose

The KCSA stated that there is no certified facility for installation at public transport stops. Deputies, on the other hand, propose to adopt the experience of Kharkiv and other cities regarding the operation of transport.

Kyiv • January 29, 01:37 PM • 129207 views

Arakhamia attended Trump's inauguration - media

The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.

Politics • January 26, 03:30 PM • 55992 views

Major talks with Trump's team may take place in early February - Arakhamia

In early February, Washington will host Ukraine Week. According to David Arakhamia, they plan to hold major talks with the new Trump team.

Politics • January 21, 01:42 PM • 117224 views

18-year-old students will not be mobilized: the Rada and the Center for Public Advocacy deny rumors

MPs and the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis denied information about the possible mobilization of 18-year-old students after completing the CPE. In Ukraine, mobilization is possible only from the age of 25, even for those who have undergone military training.

Society • January 20, 11:06 AM • 69870 views

Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy: Ukraine will be supported with weapons and money, but the key is to join NATO

The security agreements strengthen Ukraine with weapons and finance, but the ultimate goal should be NATO membership. Recent visits by the leaders of Britain and Italy demonstrate increased support for Ukraine.

Politics • January 18, 01:22 PM • 34381 views

18-year-olds will not be mobilized: MPs are not ready to vote for such a decision

There are no legislative initiatives in the Verkhovna Rada to change the age category of the mobilization resource. MPs emphasize the importance of receiving the promised weapons from partners and permission to use them.

War • January 15, 03:15 PM • 32607 views

CHESNO told about the absentee MPs and those who have not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost 3 years

Over 5 years, more than 20 MPs have missed more than half of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the parliament for almost 3 years, and 11 MPs are wanted.

Politics • January 13, 10:14 AM • 29462 views

Parliament summons Minister of Social Policy

Parliament summoned Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

Politics • January 9, 10:37 AM • 18487 views

MP Kunytskyi, who has not returned from the US for 3 months, left on the basis of a “week-long business trip” from the Verkhovna Rada - media

MP from the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Kunitsky, left for the United States on September 23 and has not yet returned to Ukraine. This happened after the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into his previous long stay in Israel.

Politics • December 26, 06:52 PM • 28086 views

European Parliament is preparing a resolution on disinformation and historical falsifications of the Russian Federation - Pushkarenko

The European Parliament has begun preparing a resolution on systemic disinformation and historical falsifications by the Russian Federation. The document exposes Russia's attempts to interfere in the politics of the EU, the US and other countries through cyberattacks and manipulations.

Politics • December 26, 08:40 AM • 16434 views

Register of damages from Russian aggression: it became known when payments may begin

The International Register of Damage from Russian Aggression is accepting applications for damaged housing through Diia. The first payments may begin in 2027 after the Compensation Commission is established.

Society • December 23, 08:24 AM • 15514 views

Kickback of UAH 3.4 million for not preventing restoration in Sumy region: new suspect identified

The former head of the Sumy region's Office of the State Security Service was served with a notice of suspicion of aiding an MP in taking a bribe. According to the investigation, the MP demanded 14% of the amount of the water supply system repair in Okhtyrka district.

Crimes and emergencies • December 20, 03:29 PM • 19381 views

Today, the Rada will reconsider the resolution on Boyko's expulsion from the committee

The Verkhovna Rada will reconsider the resolution to expel Boyko from the Human Rights Committee. “The Servant of the People party showed the highest percentage of votes in favor of this decision, while other factions call for support.

Politics • December 19, 09:06 AM • 12320 views

After war, Ukraine considers introducing online voting in elections - Politico

The Ukrainian government is studying European models of electoral law for holding elections after the war. Options for electronic, postal, and proxy voting for 6.5 million displaced people are being considered.

Society • December 18, 01:30 AM • 38154 views

Work on creation of a new court to consider administrative cases continues in Ukraine - OP

Ukraine continues to work on the creation of a new court to hear administrative cases, which is a requirement of the IMF. The Verkhovna Rada sent back all three draft laws on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court for revision.

Society • December 13, 09:53 AM • 16769 views
Exclusive

"Servant of the People" recommends that the Prime Minister submit the candidacy of Chernyshov for the position of Minister of Unification of Ukrainians

The Servant of the People faction recommended to the Prime Minister to submit the candidacy of Oleksiy Chernyshov for the position of Minister of Unification of Ukrainians. Chernyshov currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Society • December 3, 10:09 AM • 133505 views