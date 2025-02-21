ukenru
MP: Kormyshkina submits letter of resignation from her parliamentary seat

MP: Kormyshkina submits letter of resignation from her parliamentary seat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23003 views

Iryna Kormyshkina, a member of the Servant of the People party, has submitted a letter of resignation. She and her husband were notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and false declaration of property worth UAH 17 million.

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Iryna Kormyshkina (Allakhverdieva), who received a suspicion from the NABU regarding illegal enrichment, has submitted a statement of resignation from her parliamentary powers. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Servant MP Iryna Kormyshkina (Allakhverdiieva) submitted a letter of resignation 

- Goncharenko wrote.

The MP noted that the application should now be considered by the Regulatory Committee and then voted on in the Rada.

Addendum

In October 2024, MP Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdieva) notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The HACC applied personal guarantee to the MP. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties.

In January 2025, Kormyshkina was notified of a new suspicion of entering false information in her e-declaration.

The investigation found that the MP failed to disclose in her declaration for 2023 information about the residential building where she lives and land plots near Odesa worth more than UAH 17 million, which were acquired at the expense of unjustified assets.

In addition, in January, her husband, Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering more than UAH 20 million and submitting false information in his declaration, was notified of suspicion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

