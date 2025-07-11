Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATO

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will send weapons to Ukraine through NATO countries, and the alliance will pay for these weapons "one hundred percent." This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

We send weapons to NATO, and NATO pays for these weapons, one hundred percent. We will send Patriots to NATO, and then NATO will distribute them — Trump said during an interview with NBC News.

Before that, the US President hinted that the White House was considering whether to send another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

They would like it, they asked for it - they are very rare, because many systems have been sent to Ukraine. But they would like it, I know they made a request. We will have to look at it. A very expensive system — Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump announced an "important statement" regarding Russia. He expressed disappointment with the lack of progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine.