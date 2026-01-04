$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has officially grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

20th Century Studios/Disney

The box office of the film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" officially exceeded $1 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Director James Cameron's threequel reached this milestone on Saturday in the New Year's box office. Other holiday season winners include the surprise hit "The Housemaid" starring Sydney Sweeney and "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet.

The global box office for "Avatar 3" as of New Year's Day (Thursday) was $935 million, including $266 million in the US and $699 million internationally. On Friday, the film earned another $14 million in North America across 3,832 theaters, ending the day with a total US box office of $280 million. Based on these results, it is expected to be the weekend leader with a result of $36 to $38 million, surpassing the $300 million mark in North America in addition to the billion-dollar milestone.

And as of Saturday, it is one of only three Hollywood films released in 2025 to cross the $1 billion mark, following other Disney films - "Lilo & Stitch" ($1.038 billion) and the record-breaking "Zootopia 2," which grossed $1.51 billion since its Thanksgiving release.

This is Cameron's fourth film to cross the billion-dollar mark, after "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" storms cinemas: Cameron's blockbuster grosses $345 million in opening weekend21.12.25, 23:59 • 4270 views

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
New Year
Director
Film