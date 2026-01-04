"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office

20th Century Studios/Disney

The box office of the film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" officially exceeded $1 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Director James Cameron's threequel reached this milestone on Saturday in the New Year's box office. Other holiday season winners include the surprise hit "The Housemaid" starring Sydney Sweeney and "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet.

The global box office for "Avatar 3" as of New Year's Day (Thursday) was $935 million, including $266 million in the US and $699 million internationally. On Friday, the film earned another $14 million in North America across 3,832 theaters, ending the day with a total US box office of $280 million. Based on these results, it is expected to be the weekend leader with a result of $36 to $38 million, surpassing the $300 million mark in North America in addition to the billion-dollar milestone.

And as of Saturday, it is one of only three Hollywood films released in 2025 to cross the $1 billion mark, following other Disney films - "Lilo & Stitch" ($1.038 billion) and the record-breaking "Zootopia 2," which grossed $1.51 billion since its Thanksgiving release.

This is Cameron's fourth film to cross the billion-dollar mark, after "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

