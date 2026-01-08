$42.720.15
Bad weather in Ukraine: truck traffic ban expanded, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight, and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 3516 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 1486 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 14861 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 36376 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 30003 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 32603 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 41441 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 43463 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 32469 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation

Kyiv • UNN

 1488 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that citizens leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation. Departure is possible through Tehran airport and border crossings with Armenia and Turkey.

MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on citizens to leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation, writes UNN.

Due to the complicated security situation in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that citizens of Ukraine leave the territory of Iran

- the statement says.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, currently, departure from the country is possible through the following checkpoints:

  • Imam Khomeini International Airport (Tehran);
    • border crossing point on the border with Armenia – Norduz/Agarak;
      • border crossing point on the border with Turkey – Bazorgan/Serow.

        "At the same time, we ask you to follow the instructions of local authorities, not to enter into conflicts with police representatives, and to remain calm. In case of changes in the situation or the opening of additional routes for leaving the country, information will be updated promptly," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

        The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated: "If you find yourself in an emergency, or your life or health is threatened, we recommend that you immediately contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran: hotline: +98 9128 436 681; email: [email protected]; or the round-the-clock "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 044 238 1588; email address [email protected]".

        Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei plans to flee to Moscow if protests do not stop - The Times05.01.26, 09:03 • 7667 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Tehran
        Armenia
        Turkey
        Iran