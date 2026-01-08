MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on citizens to leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation, writes UNN.

Due to the complicated security situation in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that citizens of Ukraine leave the territory of Iran - the statement says.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, currently, departure from the country is possible through the following checkpoints:

Imam Khomeini International Airport (Tehran);

border crossing point on the border with Armenia – Norduz/Agarak;

border crossing point on the border with Turkey – Bazorgan/Serow.

"At the same time, we ask you to follow the instructions of local authorities, not to enter into conflicts with police representatives, and to remain calm. In case of changes in the situation or the opening of additional routes for leaving the country, information will be updated promptly," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated: "If you find yourself in an emergency, or your life or health is threatened, we recommend that you immediately contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran: hotline: +98 9128 436 681; email: [email protected]; or the round-the-clock "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 044 238 1588; email address [email protected]".

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei plans to flee to Moscow if protests do not stop - The Times