Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness

The issue of a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine has already become a subject of international discussions regarding the effectiveness of such a solution. Military expert Oleh Zhdanov told UNN journalist under what conditions such a mission can operate and whether it can truly ensure peace.

Details

The main condition for a classic peacekeeping mission is the consent of both parties to the conflict. Without this, the mission will have neither a mandate nor real effectiveness, says Oleh Zhdanov.

A peacekeeping mission will only work if both parties to the conflict agree. The Russian Federation must agree to both the presence of the mission on the territory of Ukraine and its composition. If it is an operation to enforce peace, then it can only be a UN mandate, which involves entering into hostilities - the expert emphasized.

In addition, the issue of peacekeepers' powers and their readiness to act in case of peace violation remains key. The military expert notes that without a clear answer to the question of the use of force, peacekeepers can turn into a formal presence.

The most important thing is what order the mission will have. Will they engage in hostilities with the Russian Federation if it violates the truce? I don't think so. No country will agree to a direct military confrontation with Russia. Then the question arises: why this mission? - noted Oleh Zhdanov.

Separately, the expert drew attention to the statements of the Russian side regarding the reaction to the possible presence of foreign troops in Ukraine. According to him, these signals were voiced earlier and leave no room for illusions.

The Russian Federation directly stated: the first foreign soldier who appears on the territory of Ukraine will be purposefully destroyed. And after that, Moscow will see if these countries declare war on Russia. Without the consent of the other side, such missions simply will not be able to enter - the military expert emphasized.

Oleh Zhdanov also emphasized that Russia views any truce as an opportunity to regroup and prepare for a new phase of hostilities.

Putin will not agree to a ceasefire until he gets a favorable foothold. For him, it will not be peace, but an operational pause for rearmament and preparation for a further offensive - noted Oleh Zhdanov.

In his opinion, the international community has enough tools for real pressure on Russia, but they are not being fully applied. This primarily concerns economic and financial restrictions.

There are mechanisms, and it is not a problem to stop the war. It is a matter of political will. If financial flows from oil and gas are cut off, Russia will not last long. But this does not suit certain countries - explains the military expert.

In conclusion, the expert emphasized that any peacekeeping initiatives without real military support for Ukraine will not yield results. He named armaments and the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deter aggression as a key factor of security.

There will be weapons and support - Ukraine will stand. There will be no weapons - no declarations or peacekeepers will save us - Oleh Zhdanov concluded.

