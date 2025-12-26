Podolyak: four countries are ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war

Great Britain, France, Germany, and Turkey are ready to send their peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the war ends. This was reported by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Novyny.LIVE, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine should not bear the burden of deterring Russia alone - international partners should join this process.

The question arises: who will finance everything? Who will be present to integrate everything into a single system and who will moderate the processes of deterring Russia? And then the question arises that representatives of other countries who are interested in this should be present here - said Podolyak.

He also noted that the war will lead to a deep reformatting of the European space: Ukraine will move towards Europe, and the EU will be forced to rethink its way of life - it will become more ascetic, militaristic, and anti-Russian.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that some European countries have expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine to maintain peace.

Britain completes troop training for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine