December 25, 04:14 PM • 11893 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 40927 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 45160 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 56814 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 29356 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 23184 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 17635 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 61624 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 77990 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 34560 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Podolyak: four countries are ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Great Britain, France, Germany, and Turkey are ready to send a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the war ends. This was confirmed by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, who emphasized the need for international participation in deterring Russia.

Podolyak: four countries are ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war

Great Britain, France, Germany, and Turkey are ready to send their peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the war ends. This was reported by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Novyny.LIVE, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine should not bear the burden of deterring Russia alone - international partners should join this process.

The question arises: who will finance everything? Who will be present to integrate everything into a single system and who will moderate the processes of deterring Russia? And then the question arises that representatives of other countries who are interested in this should be present here

- said Podolyak.

He also noted that the war will lead to a deep reformatting of the European space: Ukraine will move towards Europe, and the EU will be forced to rethink its way of life - it will become more ascetic, militaristic, and anti-Russian.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that some European countries have expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine to maintain peace.

Britain completes troop training for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine18.12.25, 07:08 • 18726 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Mykhailo Podolyak
France
Great Britain
Germany
Turkey
Ukraine