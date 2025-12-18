$42.340.00
Britain completes troop training for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18614 views

The UK Ministry of Defence is stepping up preparations for sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine to support a truce. Funding has been allocated for training and equipment procurement to be ready for rapid deployment after peace agreements are concluded.

Britain completes troop training for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Great Britain is stepping up preparations for the possible deployment of a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine, whose main task will be to support the truce and prevent potential aggressive actions by Russia in the future. This is reported by The i Paper, according to UNN.

Details

The UK Ministry of Defense has begun work on plans for the possible deployment of troops to support the peace process in Ukraine.

At the same time, procurement of necessary equipment has started, and details regarding readiness for rapid deployment of the contingent are being worked out.

According to the Minister of Defense, additional funding has been allocated for the training of British troops to ensure full readiness for rapid deployment as soon as peace is secured.

He emphasized that the task of the British forces is to deter attacks from Russia after the conclusion of peace agreements.

I am directing funding to prepare our troops so that we are ready to deploy when peace comes - with troops on the ground and planes in the air

- said the Minister of Defense.

It is noted that the plans include determining deployment points and troop movement routes, as well as providing all necessary equipment - from drones to electronic warfare equipment, vehicles and body armor.

If NATO's presence in Ukraine complicates the negotiation process, units may temporarily be located in one of the allied countries, for example, in Poland, remaining ready to intervene if necessary.

Among the potentially priority forces that may be involved is the 16th Air Assault Brigade from Colchester. This unit specializes in rapid response in crisis situations. It is also planned to involve other units to ensure constant reserve readiness.

The portal emphasizes that the development of these plans has been ongoing as part of a coalition of allied countries for a long time, but in connection with the prospect of an end to hostilities, the process has significantly accelerated.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Great Britain is ready to use all military capabilities to support Ukraine after the end of the war.

In October 2025, UK Defense Minister John Healey announced preparations for the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached, allocating over $134 million. British troops will train Ukrainian military personnel away from the front line.

Britain allocates Ukraine its largest single-year investment to strengthen air defense

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
