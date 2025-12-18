Britain allocates Ukraine its largest single-year investment to strengthen air defense

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22123 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20859 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38138 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29898 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17519 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18378 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13870 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28399 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11629 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4532 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 3954 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9536 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7180 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4452 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38138 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28399 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37599 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33463 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59385 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7322 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61446 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43247 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41306 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47491 views
Britain allocates Ukraine its largest single-year investment to strengthen air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37836 views

Ukraine receives reinforcements for its air defense systems amid attacks, including automated turrets and missiles to destroy Russian drones, totaling £600 million. The supplies include modern air defense systems, as well as RAVEN and GRAVEHAWK systems for protection against low-flying targets and deep strikes.

Britain allocates Ukraine its largest single-year investment to strengthen air defense

Ukraine is receiving enhanced reinforcements of air defense systems amid attacks on energy and critical infrastructure, particularly during the winter period. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UK government website.

Details

It is noted that the new support package includes automated turrets and missiles to destroy Russian drones worth 600 million pounds sterling.

Ukrainians continue to fight with immense courage - both military and civilian. The UK's investment of £600 million this year is critical for Ukrainians defending their cities, towns and energy infrastructure from Russia's barbaric attacks. Together with this group of 50 partners, we are working to provide vital support to Ukraine's defense to ensure it is in a stronger position to secure peace.

- said Defense Minister, MP John Healey.

The supply covers modern air defense systems to protect cities, energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Since June, more than 1,000 British-made air defense missiles have been transferred to Ukraine. These supplies were part of London's largest annual investment in strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

In the coming months, the defense will be strengthened by RAVEN and GRAVEHAWK systems, as well as "counter-Shahed" type turrets for intercepting attack drones. Five RAVEN complexes will be transferred to units at the front to protect against low-flying targets, and the first GRAVEHAWKs are already being used to protect key facilities from deep strikes.

The announcement was made at the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where representatives of about 50 countries discussed Ukraine's military needs for 2026 and plans for arms supplies.

The UK also confirmed long-term support, including more than twenty remotely controlled turrets purchased in Estonia, expected to be transferred in 2026.

Recall

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format ended with the announcement of large-scale aid packages. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 2025 was a record year for the volume of support, and partners have already laid the foundation for stable financing of the Ukrainian army for 2026.

The UK invested £600 million to accelerate the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones. 

Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian07.11.25, 12:56 • 25300 views

Vita Zelenetska

