Britain allocates Ukraine its largest single-year investment to strengthen air defense

Ukraine is receiving enhanced reinforcements of air defense systems amid attacks on energy and critical infrastructure, particularly during the winter period. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UK government website.

Details

It is noted that the new support package includes automated turrets and missiles to destroy Russian drones worth 600 million pounds sterling.

Ukrainians continue to fight with immense courage - both military and civilian. The UK's investment of £600 million this year is critical for Ukrainians defending their cities, towns and energy infrastructure from Russia's barbaric attacks. Together with this group of 50 partners, we are working to provide vital support to Ukraine's defense to ensure it is in a stronger position to secure peace. - said Defense Minister, MP John Healey.

The supply covers modern air defense systems to protect cities, energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Since June, more than 1,000 British-made air defense missiles have been transferred to Ukraine. These supplies were part of London's largest annual investment in strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

In the coming months, the defense will be strengthened by RAVEN and GRAVEHAWK systems, as well as "counter-Shahed" type turrets for intercepting attack drones. Five RAVEN complexes will be transferred to units at the front to protect against low-flying targets, and the first GRAVEHAWKs are already being used to protect key facilities from deep strikes.

The announcement was made at the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where representatives of about 50 countries discussed Ukraine's military needs for 2026 and plans for arms supplies.

The UK also confirmed long-term support, including more than twenty remotely controlled turrets purchased in Estonia, expected to be transferred in 2026.

Recall

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format ended with the announcement of large-scale aid packages. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 2025 was a record year for the volume of support, and partners have already laid the foundation for stable financing of the Ukrainian army for 2026.

The UK invested £600 million to accelerate the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones.

