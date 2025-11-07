Great Britain can deploy all branches of the armed forces for operations in Ukraine, and is also ready to use all military capabilities to support Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As stated in the publication, official London is ready to deploy all air and ground defense forces during a peacekeeping mission.

The publication also states that Britain announced its readiness to deploy the first 50 Ajax armored vehicles on NATO's eastern flank. This happened 8 years late, writes The Guardian.

Recall

British Defense Minister John Healey insists that US President Donald Trump is capable of convincing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start peace talks with Ukraine.

