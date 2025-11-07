Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian

ukenru
11:23 AM • 5634 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 21110 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 23420 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 28613 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 25631 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 28436 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 28793 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32551 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 68681 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58555 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 21869 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 21474 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16722 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 12920 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19320 views
Publications
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 21122 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 23430 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 28621 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 68686 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 41953 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
John Healey
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Kanye West
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 3568 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 7370 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19529 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 13105 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16899 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4088 views

Great Britain is ready to use all military capabilities to support Ukraine after the war ends. The country also announced the deployment of the first 50 Ajax armored vehicles on NATO's eastern flank, 8 years behind schedule.

Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian

Great Britain can deploy all branches of the armed forces for operations in Ukraine, and is also ready to use all military capabilities to support Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As stated in the publication, official London is ready to deploy all air and ground defense forces during a peacekeeping mission.

The publication also states that Britain announced its readiness to deploy the first 50 Ajax armored vehicles on NATO's eastern flank. This happened 8 years late, writes The Guardian.

Recall

British Defense Minister John Healey insists that US President Donald Trump is capable of convincing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start peace talks with Ukraine.

Ukraine faces 'eternal war' if Europe doesn't increase pressure on Russia – former NATO Secretary General06.11.25, 15:25 • 2614 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
John Healey
The Guardian
NATO
Donald Trump
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine