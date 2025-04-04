Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.
Ukraine and France signed agreements for 51 million euros for the development of medicine. The funds will go to rehabilitation centers, equipment and telemedicine networks in various regions.
Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.
Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.
Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary and UAH 220,000 in alimony for the past year. She owns apartments in Odesa, a land plot and a Toyota RAV4.
Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.
Prices for another 116 drugs are expected to decrease from April 1, Viktor Lyashko said. Prices will fall up to 52%, the average discount will be 17% on 222 drugs.
Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.
The mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, declared over UAH 1. 1 million in salary, significant amounts of savings in hryvnias, dollars and euros, as well as a collection of luxury watches for 2024. He also owns a share in a residential building and an apartment.
The salary of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, in 2024 amounted to more than 1. 4 million UAH, which is 350,000 UAH more than in the position of Deputy Minister. The Minister's wife has a business in Slovakia and a house in Crimea.
Ihor Terekhov declared 2,001,327 UAH of salary for the year, which is almost 285,000 UAH more than last year. He also declared cash, bank savings and two apartments.
Mykola Tochitsky declared 1. 1 million UAH of salary for the year, significant amounts in accounts, cash in hryvnias and euros, an apartment in Kyiv and land in the Kyiv region.
Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary, bank accounts, apartments in Kyiv, Chernihiv, land in Chernihiv region and BMW X3.
The Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko, received 1. 5 million UAH of salary for the year, and his daughter - 30 thousand UAH of scholarship. He also has bank accounts, land in Kyiv region and two Škoda cars.
Construction works to restore the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will start in May-June. A tender for the renovation of the old surgical building is also ongoing.
Since March 1, marketing agreements between pharmacies and manufacturers have been banned. This can lead to the closure of pharmacies in small towns and higher prices for medicines, says the CEO of the ANC pharmacy chain.
In Ukraine, 2. 5 million people have fallen ill with influenza and ARVI since the beginning of the epidemic season, which is 15% less than last year. However, this year there is an alarming trend - about 6,000 people have been hospitalized, including 10% in intensive care.
Economist Borys Kushniruk has warned of the risks of the new law on pharmaceutical market regulation. A ban on discounts and restrictions on margins could lead to higher drug prices and a reduction in the range of products.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to create a tissue transplantation system in line with European standards. The decision will allow hospitals to create hospital tissue banks to save the lives of military and civilians.
Starting March 1, Ukraine will introduce new rules for regulating drug prices, including limiting the markup to 8%. Experts warn of possible closure of pharmacies and reduction of the range of medicines.
State regulation of drug prices and an 8% markup limit could lead to annual budget losses of UAH 8 billion. Experts warn of the risks of drug shortages and bankruptcy of pharmacy chains.
Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers have signed a declaration to reduce drug prices by 20%. And the top 100 most popular drugs will become 30% cheaper starting March 1.
The government has authorized rehabilitation specialists to provide care to patients without the involvement of a team of doctors. The services will be provided on an outpatient basis, at home or in the community as part of the medical guarantee program.
The Ministry of Health is implementing a procedure for selective disarmament of medical workers for military needs through the Diia portal. The decision is intended to maintain a balance between civilian and military medicine.
“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh.
The Lviv Perinatal Center has discharged the first twins in Ukraine born under the infertility treatment program. Matviy and Justyna were born on January 16 to parents-teachers from Horodok who took advantage of the state ART program.
The Ministry of Health presented the concept of reforming the pharmaceutical market with electronic bidding and regulation of drug prices. The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the idea of e-trading, but rejected the restriction of discounts and the ban on retro bonuses.
The Minister of Health reported a shortage of students in medical specialties despite an increase in state orders. Lviv University launches a pilot project with a new approach to medical education.
The Ministry of Healthcare has presented a strategy for the development of healthcare until 2030 with a focus on quality, accessibility and free of charge. The plan includes two three-year implementation phases and takes into account the experience of previous reforms.
Ministry of Health may change the guidelines for the treatment of butterfly people - Lyashko.