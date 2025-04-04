Viktor Lyashko

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14645 views

06:32 PM • 26251 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63459 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211741 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121455 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390276 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213529 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244101 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255032 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130140 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211741 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390276 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253523 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309542 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

07:44 PM • 2234 views

05:58 PM • 12949 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44062 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56929 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Viktor Lyashko

Exclusive

Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.

Economy • April 4, 01:12 PM • 209137 views

Ukraine and France signed seven agreements for the development of the medical sector for 51 million euros: where the funds will go

Ukraine and France signed agreements for 51 million euros for the development of medicine. The funds will go to rehabilitation centers, equipment and telemedicine networks in various regions.

Economy • April 1, 03:56 PM • 28980 views

Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Head of the State Labor Service Degnera declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income for 2024

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.

Economy • March 30, 05:22 AM • 33847 views

Stefanishyna declared over a million hryvnias of salary and 220 thousand hryvnias of alimony

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary and UAH 220,000 in alimony for the past year. She owns apartments in Odesa, a land plot and a Toyota RAV4.

Politics • March 29, 03:27 PM • 47945 views

More than 14 million UAH of income: what the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi declared

Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.

Economy • March 29, 07:19 AM • 99099 views

Lyashko stated that prices for another 116 drugs will be reduced in pharmacies from April 1

Prices for another 116 drugs are expected to decrease from April 1, Viktor Lyashko said. Prices will fall up to 52%, the average discount will be 17% on 222 drugs.

Economy • March 28, 08:48 PM • 20930 views

The Ministry of Health announced at what stage the approval of the new prosthetics method is

Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.

Health • March 28, 02:38 PM • 26844 views

Trukhnov declared luxury watches, significant savings and over a million hryvnias in salary

The mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, declared over UAH 1. 1 million in salary, significant amounts of savings in hryvnias, dollars and euros, as well as a collection of luxury watches for 2024. He also owns a share in a residential building and an apartment.

Society • March 28, 09:12 AM • 30569 views

Minister of Sports Bidnyi's salary increased by 350,000 UAH – declaration

The salary of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, in 2024 amounted to more than 1. 4 million UAH, which is 350,000 UAH more than in the position of Deputy Minister. The Minister's wife has a business in Slovakia and a house in Crimea.

Economy • March 27, 12:48 PM • 20764 views

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov received over 2 million UAH in salary in a year

Ihor Terekhov declared 2,001,327 UAH of salary for the year, which is almost 285,000 UAH more than last year. He also declared cash, bank savings and two apartments.

Politics • March 26, 02:12 PM • 22892 views

Minister of Culture Tochitsky declared 1.1 million UAH of income and significant savings in euros

Mykola Tochitsky declared 1. 1 million UAH of salary for the year, significant amounts in accounts, cash in hryvnias and euros, an apartment in Kyiv and land in the Kyiv region.

Society • March 26, 09:23 AM • 27985 views

Minister of Economy Svyrydenko declared more than UAH 1.2 million in salary

Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary, bank accounts, apartments in Kyiv, Chernihiv, land in Chernihiv region and BMW X3.

Economy • March 22, 10:16 PM • 65456 views

The head of the Ministry of Health, Lyashko, declared 1.5 million UAH of salary and 30 thousand UAH of his daughter's scholarship

The Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko, received 1. 5 million UAH of salary for the year, and his daughter - 30 thousand UAH of scholarship. He also has bank accounts, land in Kyiv region and two Škoda cars.

Politics • March 22, 07:13 PM • 39997 views

Restoration of "Okhmatdyt": the Ministry of Health explained when the construction works will begin

Construction works to restore the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will start in May-June. A tender for the renovation of the old surgical building is also ongoing.

Society • March 21, 11:10 AM • 23944 views
Exclusive

How does the ban on marketing discounts change the pharmacy market? Interview with the CEO of ANC chain

Since March 1, marketing agreements between pharmacies and manufacturers have been banned. This can lead to the closure of pharmacies in small towns and higher prices for medicines, says the CEO of the ANC pharmacy chain.

Economy • March 17, 02:49 PM • 342023 views

The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

In Ukraine, 2. 5 million people have fallen ill with influenza and ARVI since the beginning of the epidemic season, which is 15% less than last year. However, this year there is an alarming trend - about 6,000 people have been hospitalized, including 10% in intensive care.

Society • February 21, 02:21 PM • 24948 views
Exclusive

Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

Economist Borys Kushniruk has warned of the risks of the new law on pharmaceutical market regulation. A ban on discounts and restrictions on margins could lead to higher drug prices and a reduction in the range of products.

Economy • February 21, 12:05 PM • 155003 views

Ukraine will introduce a system of tissue transplantation in accordance with European standards - Ministry of Health

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to create a tissue transplantation system in line with European standards. The decision will allow hospitals to create hospital tissue banks to save the lives of military and civilians.

Health • February 21, 11:49 AM • 23127 views

The situation is quite ambiguous: how new pharmaceutical market rules can affect the availability of medicines

Starting March 1, Ukraine will introduce new rules for regulating drug prices, including limiting the markup to 8%. Experts warn of possible closure of pharmacies and reduction of the range of medicines.

Economy • February 18, 01:11 PM • 28462 views

Instead of affordable medicines, there is a UAH 8 billion hole in the budget. Expert criticizes new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market

State regulation of drug prices and an 8% markup limit could lead to annual budget losses of UAH 8 billion. Experts warn of the risks of drug shortages and bankruptcy of pharmacy chains.

Economy • February 17, 01:15 PM • 24688 views

Ukrainian manufacturers sign declaration to lower drug prices: how much will they become cheaper

Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers have signed a declaration to reduce drug prices by 20%. And the top 100 most popular drugs will become 30% cheaper starting March 1.

Economy • February 13, 11:33 AM • 43101 views

Rehabilitation monopoly service is being introduced in Ukraine: what will change

The government has authorized rehabilitation specialists to provide care to patients without the involvement of a team of doctors. The services will be provided on an outpatient basis, at home or in the community as part of the medical guarantee program.

Society • February 7, 05:27 PM • 27152 views

The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization

The Ministry of Health is implementing a procedure for selective disarmament of medical workers for military needs through the Diia portal. The decision is intended to maintain a balance between civilian and military medicine.

War • February 7, 05:24 AM • 32598 views

“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh

“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh.

Politics • February 5, 08:49 AM • 208634 views

Ukraine's first twins born under the state program of reproductive technologies discharged in Lviv

The Lviv Perinatal Center has discharged the first twins in Ukraine born under the infertility treatment program. Matviy and Justyna were born on January 16 to parents-teachers from Horodok who took advantage of the state ART program.

Health • January 29, 01:46 PM • 25701 views

The Ministry of Health has presented the concept of changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market: what was agreed upon at the Verkhovna Rada Committee

The Ministry of Health presented the concept of reforming the pharmaceutical market with electronic bidding and regulation of drug prices. The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the idea of e-trading, but rejected the restriction of discounts and the ban on retro bonuses.

Politics • January 24, 06:06 PM • 246180 views

The Ministry of Health reported difficulties with recruiting students for medical specialties

The Minister of Health reported a shortage of students in medical specialties despite an increase in state orders. Lviv University launches a pilot project with a new approach to medical education.

Society • January 24, 11:00 AM • 103263 views

Lyashko reveals a plan for changes in Ukrainian medicine by 2030

The Ministry of Healthcare has presented a strategy for the development of healthcare until 2030 with a focus on quality, accessibility and free of charge. The plan includes two three-year implementation phases and takes into account the experience of previous reforms.

Society • January 24, 10:46 AM • 105021 views

Ministry of Health may change the guidelines for the treatment of butterfly people - Lyashko

Ministry of Health may change the guidelines for the treatment of butterfly people - Lyashko.

Health • January 9, 02:57 PM • 27194 views