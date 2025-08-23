The Ministry of Health has officially defined requirements for nutritionists: what will change for the profession

The Ministry of Health has officially established the profession of nutritionist and defined the requirements for specialists who can work in this field. This is stated in the order of the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, reports UNN.

Details

In December 2024, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Health, 8 job titles in the healthcare sector were modernized, and new professional titles were introduced, including "Nutritionist."

On August 11, the Ministry of Health approved an order detailing the requirements for nutritionists.

In particular, the document defines the nutritionist's tasks as monitoring nutritional status and providing nutritional support to patients to ensure optimal intake of energy and nutrients to meet the body's needs.

Also, a nutritionist, in particular, can:

⦁ consult patients to study the peculiarities of their current diet and provide individual recommendations to reduce the likelihood of negative effects of certain eating habits and imbalances of food products and substances on health;

⦁ provide consultative support to patients with excessive or insufficient body weight by developing a personalized nutrition plan aimed at optimizing calorie content, nutritional value of the diet, and improving eating habits;

⦁ if there are appropriate indications, prescribe oral additional nutrition, enteral and parenteral nutrition, monitor the effectiveness and safety of dietary interventions;

⦁ cooperate with doctors of various specialties, nurses, and other healthcare workers to ensure nutritional support for patients;

⦁ participate in controlling the work of food units in healthcare facilities and catering services to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality, and safe nutrition for patients.

A nutritionist must, in particular, know:

⦁ legislation on healthcare and regulatory acts regulating the activities of management bodies and healthcare institutions, rehabilitation institutions, the professional activity of a nutritionist, the organization of medical and rehabilitation care for the population;

⦁ anatomy, physiology, and pathology of the organs of the digestive system;

⦁ physiology and pathology of protein, lipid, carbohydrate, water-mineral metabolism, acid-base balance;

⦁ biochemistry of food and nutrition;

⦁ characteristics of the energy and nutritional value of basic food products;

⦁ modern theories and models of nutrition, the impact of consuming basic food products and beverages for prevention, treatment of diseases, and for health promotion;

⦁ results of the latest national and international studies on the study of actual nutrition, the impact of nutrition models and consumption of individual groups of food products on the main health indicators of the population;

⦁ peculiarities of nutrition for people of different age groups;

⦁ principles of adapting nutrition for patients after surgical interventions, in acute and chronic pathological conditions.

In addition, among the requirements is a higher education of the first (bachelor's) level in the specialty "Therapy and Rehabilitation" in the field of knowledge "Healthcare and Social Security" (specialization by diploma "Nutritionology"). Continuous professional development. No work experience requirements.

It is noted that until January 1, 2030, individuals who have obtained a higher education of the first (bachelor's) level in the specialty "Public Health" in the field of knowledge "Healthcare and Social Security" (educational program by diploma "Nutritionology") are also allowed to work as a "nutritionist."

