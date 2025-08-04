The state will provide official housing to medics in villages: the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a mechanism by which medical workers employed in rural areas can obtain official housing. The medical professional independently chooses the accommodation, and after several stages of approval, the state purchases it. It will be possible to live in it for the duration of employment at the local hospital. This was announced by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure by which the state provides official housing to doctors and other medical workers employed in villages.

Step 1: The medical professional chooses housing, submits an application for purchase and a package of documents to the medical institution where they work;

Step 2: After a multi-level check and approval, a response will be received. In case of refusal, deficiencies can be corrected and the application for housing purchase can be resubmitted;

Step 3: If the decision is positive, the package of documents is transferred to the structural unit of healthcare in the region, and then to the Ministry of Health;

Step 4: In case of final approval by the Ministry of Health, the institution concludes a housing purchase and sale agreement;

Step 5: The purchased housing is transferred to the balance sheet of the institution where the medical professional works, with the possibility of using it as official housing.

The housing chosen by the medical professional must meet the following criteria:

be located in the same settlement as the medical professional's primary place of work, or within 30 km of it (for example, in a district center, excluding regional centers, Kyiv, temporarily occupied territories, or combat zones);

the seller has all documents for it, and the ownership right is registered in the State Register of Property Rights;

the housing is appraised by an independent appraiser, and the report is registered in the Unified Database of Appraisal Reports no later than 6 months before the appraisal date.

Housing for the duration of work in rural areas can be obtained by:

medical workers employed in communal medical institutions;

under 50 years of age;

employed in a vacancy that has been posted on the Unified Web Portal of Vacancies in Healthcare Institutions for more than 90 consecutive days;

with work experience in the institution up to 120 days;

who do not own or use housing within 30 km of the settlement where they work.

Addition

According to the Ministry of Health, 980 vacancies in healthcare institutions in villages and towns are posted on the Unified Web Portal medvacancy.moz.gov.ua. 798 of them are doctor vacancies. Most vacancies (791) have remained open for more than 90 days. The largest number of vacant positions are in Odesa, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Volyn, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

