The housing rental market needs to be brought out of the shadows, but the tax rate is still high - Shuliak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee, Olena Shuliak, stated that over 90% of housing is rented unofficially due to high taxes. Discussions are underway regarding changing the tax rate to bring the market out of the shadows.

The housing rental market needs to be brought out of the shadows, but the tax rate is still high - Shuliak

Given the high tax burden on homeowners, the Verkhovna Rada has returned to searching for conditions that will ensure the de-shadowing of the apartment rental market. This was stated in an interview on the telethon by Olena Shuliak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to various estimates, Shuliak explained, more than 90% of housing provided for rent is not provided under official contracts or agreements.

There is one main and significant reason why this happens. This is a rather high tax rate. Today, when an apartment is rented out, the person who owns this apartment pays 18% personal income tax and an additional 5% military levy. 23% is a very high tax burden.

- noted the MP.

According to Shuliak, people try to avoid official agreements as much as possible. In order not to pay such taxes and not to sign rental agreements.

As a result, both the person renting the apartment suffers, as their rights are not protected, and, accordingly, the person providing such an apartment for rent suffers, because their rights are also not protected in any way.

- Shuliak emphasized.

The head of the "Servant of the People" party, MP Olena Shuliak, reported that discussions are currently underway at the ministerial level - the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Finance. The relevant committee in the Parliament of Ukraine is participating in the discussion.

The goal is to change the aforementioned norm. That is, to maximize the de-shadowing of the rental market.

If we are talking about social rent, about renting housing that will belong to our communities, and which they will provide for rent at a low rate, then of course we need to create a fund that will be provided for rent to our citizens. For this, such housing will need to be physically created.

- noted the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the project of providing subsidies to IDPs for housing rent in 9 regions of Ukraine.

By the end of May 2025, 44 IDP families received housing rental subsidies, averaging UAH 5,722.

Residential rental prices in Ukraine continued to rise.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsReal Estate
Olena Shuliak
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine