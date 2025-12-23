New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases: "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"

In an exclusive report, Daily Mail states that a new investigation has concluded that the Zodiac serial killer and the Black Dahlia killer "may be one and the same person," UNN reports.

Details

The FBI and California police in the US are reportedly "examining this sensational theory, and independent investigators have uncovered a wealth of irrefutable evidence that is now undergoing forensic examination."

"If the evidence stands up, it would mean that two of the world's greatest murder mysteries will finally be solved," the publication states.

Between 1968 and 1969, the Zodiac serial killer terrorized northern California, killing at least five people and claiming to have killed dozens more. The "ghost" killer taunted the media and police with letters and ciphers, challenging the public to decipher his identity.

Twenty years earlier, in 1947, another murder shocked the state.

Aspiring Hollywood actress Elizabeth Short, known as the "Black Dahlia," was found dead near a "lovers' lane" in Los Angeles. Her body was mutilated - dismembered in half at the waist, and a gruesome smile carved on her cheeks.

"Now, after more than half a century of mysteries, countless law enforcement and amateur investigations, failed attempts at DNA testing, and the defeat of the world's most talented codebreakers, investigative consultant Alex Baber believes he has finally solved both cases," the publication writes.

"The Zodiac killer hinted that the Z13 cipher he sent in April 1970 contained his real name. Baber, co-founder of Cold Case Consultants of America, claims to have finally deciphered it using artificial intelligence, recently published census records, and classical cryptography. His solution revealed the name of a man who was also a prime suspect in Short's murder," the publication states.

As noted, he also deciphered the Zodiac's Z32 cipher, finding a solution that is linked to the Black Dahlia murder.

"And through his years-long investigation, including an exhaustive review of law enforcement files, court documents, and public records, Baber has uncovered a wealth of circumstantial evidence that he believes proves the same man committed both barbaric crimes," the publication says.

"A man who had the medical expertise to mutilate Short's body with chilling precision, and was in a relationship with her months before her death. A man linked to military decryption who returned from World War II with a bayonet similar to the weapon used in one of the Zodiac's attacks. A man who left a deathbed confession that could link these two cases. Here, for the first time, the Daily Mail can reveal the identity of this man. His name is… Marvin Margolis," the publication writes.

The Daily Mail spent several months reviewing Baber's investigation, examining hundreds of documents and records shared by his team.

"It's undeniable. It's simply mathematically impossible for it not to be him," Baber told the Daily Mail.

While independent investigators and amateur detectives claim to have solved cases in the past, Baber says his investigation is different because it has attracted the attention of active law enforcement.

Baber said he has met twice with representatives of the California police departments responsible for the Zodiac case and that they are now reviewing his findings.

After the first meeting with representatives of the San Francisco Police Department, the Daily Mail confirmed that he was invited to present his evidence to an inter-agency group with jurisdiction over the Zodiac crimes, consisting of representatives from the San Francisco Police, the Napa County Sheriff's Office, the Solano County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI (the Vallejo Police Department was the only agency not present).

The Daily Mail learned that members of Baber's team also met with Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell back in October, who then instructed his Robbery-Homicide Division to investigate the findings related to the Black Dahlia.

Baber's findings, as indicated, have also been confirmed by several experts.

Serial maniac from China sentenced to life imprisonment in Britain