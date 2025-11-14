Serial maniac from China sentenced to life imprisonment in Britain
A court in London sentenced 33-year-old Chinese national Chao Xu to life imprisonment for raping, sexually assaulting, and voyeurism against six women. Police called him one of the most active sex offenders, who will serve at least 14 years.
A London court sentenced 33-year-old Chinese citizen Chao Xu to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a series of rapes, sexual assaults, and voyeurism against six women. London police called him one of the most active sexual offenders they had ever encountered. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Chao Xu is one of the most dangerous and "prolific" sexual offenders we have ever encountered. His crimes were premeditated, prolonged, and devastating, lasting for years and leaving incredible damage in their wake.
Xu used his position in university and professional networks to gain the trust of women, then drugged and raped them.
His crimes came to light after one of the victims, whom he attacked in southeast London, was able to provide key evidence to the police. CCTV footage and other testimonies confirmed his crimes.
Xu pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including rape, sexual assault, and voyeurism. He will serve a minimum of 14 years before being eligible to apply for parole.
Police continue to review digital evidence, including six million WeChat messages, which may help identify other victims.
