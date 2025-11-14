Serial maniac from China sentenced to life imprisonment in Britain

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
04:09 PM • 7598 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 13195 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 12622 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 13020 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 13660 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 26997 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22604 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47020 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30641 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55447 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 33211 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 28261 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 19368 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 13680 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 17966 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 26999 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22606 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 18095 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47021 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 276697 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Paris
Iceland
Great Britain
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 1956 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 26999 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 10391 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 28363 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84084 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Social network
Starlink

Serial maniac from China sentenced to life imprisonment in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

A court in London sentenced 33-year-old Chinese national Chao Xu to life imprisonment for raping, sexually assaulting, and voyeurism against six women. Police called him one of the most active sex offenders, who will serve at least 14 years.

Serial maniac from China sentenced to life imprisonment in Britain

A London court sentenced 33-year-old Chinese citizen Chao Xu to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a series of rapes, sexual assaults, and voyeurism against six women. London police called him one of the most active sexual offenders they had ever encountered. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Chao Xu is one of the most dangerous and "prolific" sexual offenders we have ever encountered. His crimes were premeditated, prolonged, and devastating, lasting for years and leaving incredible damage in their wake.

— said Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson.

Xu used his position in university and professional networks to gain the trust of women, then drugged and raped them.

Post about "Obolon maniac" spreads online: Kyiv police checking information03.11.25, 21:59 • 5566 views

His crimes came to light after one of the victims, whom he attacked in southeast London, was able to provide key evidence to the police. CCTV footage and other testimonies confirmed his crimes.

Xu pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including rape, sexual assault, and voyeurism. He will serve a minimum of 14 years before being eligible to apply for parole.

Police continue to review digital evidence, including six million WeChat messages, which may help identify other victims.

Women protesters in Tbilisi tell about harassment by police08.02.25, 16:26 • 32194 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Life imprisonment
Reuters
Great Britain
China
London