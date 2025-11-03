$42.080.01
Post about "Obolon maniac" spreads online: Kyiv police checking information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

A message about a "maniac" who allegedly attacks female residents of the capital in the dark and hits them on the head with a hammer is currently circulating on social media. Police have contacted the author of the publication and are awaiting further details.

Post about "Obolon maniac" spreads online: Kyiv police checking information

A post about attacks on women in the Obolonskyi district of the capital is circulating on social media; Kyiv police are checking the information, UNN reports, citing the capital's law enforcement officers.

Details

A message is currently circulating on social media about a "maniac" who allegedly attacks female residents of the capital in the dark and hits them on the head with a hammer.

According to the published post, 11 victims are currently known, but the police have not received any statements or reports regarding this matter. A check is underway regarding the specified fact. The police contacted the author of the publication and are awaiting additional details.

- the message says.

The capital's law enforcement officers urged citizens to trust only official sources and not to spread unverified information.

If you have information about these events, please contact the special line 102, the police summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

