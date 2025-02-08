Women protesters in Tbilisi tell about harassment by police

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 20069 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64687 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102444 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105824 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123550 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129568 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103538 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106416 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102903 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90399 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112107 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106541 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 19826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162512 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152623 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112107 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138487 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140261 views
Women protesters in Tbilisi tell about harassment by police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31951 views

During a protest on February 2 in Tbilisi, police officers massively harassed women and made derogatory comments. The police officers wore masks without insignia, and no perpetrators have been identified.

Women protesters were massively sexually harassed by police officers during a protest on the outskirts of Tbilisi on February 2. This is reported by the Georgian service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Participants in the rally told journalists that male police officers made sexist statements and derogatory comments about them on the basis of their gender.

At the same time, almost all of the officers who were brought to the rally that day wore masks, and their uniforms did not have numbers or other identification marks.

"How much can you put in your mouth at a time?" were the words of 20-year-old student Keta Kurasbediani and her friends who decided to have a snack on the street before the rally.

"I have heard calls like 'get out of the way' before, but on February 2, they behaved in a particularly horrible way. In addition to what they said to me, I heard the same policeman say to another girl: "I'll shove the whistle up your *ass!"," says Kurasbediani.

Anano, a 38-year-old mother of two, says she has participated in many protests, but this is the first time she has encountered such an attitude from the Interior Ministry.

"I didn't say a single bad word or offensive phrase to them... They said: "Go home instead of standing here, wash the dishes". One of the masked riot police officers was shouting from the third row: "Look how many prostitutes there are," ‘There are Tinder whores,’ Anano recalls.

The police repeatedly addressed the protesters with the phrase "table whores". These facts were recorded by journalists from several media outlets.

"Are you sucking cock? Here they give you 100 GEL, fuck you for 101 GEL. I'll borrow you in all the holes. This is just a small part of the words these maniacs said to me," another participant of the action, Salomi Kamladze, wrote on her Facebook page.

Some protesters believe that this behavior of the police served to provoke the male protesters.

The Special Investigative Service, which is responsible for investigating abuses by security forces, did not comment on the allegations against police officers or the Radio Liberty story.

Radio Liberty notes that since the spring of 2024, at least 4 cases of sexual violence against women protesters by the police have been recorded, but in no case has the "system recognized the crime" or identified the perpetrators.

In Georgia, police continue to search civil society activists01.02.25, 21:13 • 31239 views

According to Novosti Georgia, on February 2, protesters gathered near the Tbilisi Mall on the outskirts of the capital, promising to block the road. Several thousand policemen were deployed to the area in advance. When the protesters decided to hold a march, clashes broke out with the police. That day, 31 participants were administratively detained. Later, criminal cases were opened against eight of them, including opposition leader Gigi Ugulaw, for attempting to block the highway. Five participants of the rally had to be transported from the polling stations to hospitals with injuries after being harshly detained.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

