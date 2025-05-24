$41.500.06
Combined shelling of Kyiv: many casualties and fires in the city
11:19 PM • 514 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many casualties and fires in the city

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 58687 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 67540 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 54472 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 69591 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 62825 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 51362 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50871 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46640 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 166745 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Publications
Exclusives
Combined shelling of Kyiv: many casualties and fires in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

In Kyiv, on the night of May 24, debris fell in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. There are victims, fires in residential buildings.

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many casualties and fires in the city

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian combined air attack on the night of May 24, debris is recorded in several districts. Local authorities announced the first data on the consequences of enemy missile and drone strikes. This is reported by UNN, referring to the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, and the KMVA.

Details

Initially, it was known about the fall of debris in two districts of Kyiv - Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi.

Debris was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. The information will be updated

- wrote the head of the KMVA.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Head reported a call for medical assistance in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

A call for doctors to the Sviatoshynskyi district. More details later

- clarified the mayor of the capital.

According to the head of the KMVA Tkachenko, there were also debris in Obolon. He clarified that it was a rocket.

"A rocket fragment was recorded in the Obolonskyi district," he said in a message on the network.

Later, the head of the KMVA Tkachenko reported that fires were recorded at two addresses in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

Information about the victims is being established

- added the official.

According to the head of the KMVA Tkachenko at 01:37, in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, fragments of Russian UAVs "fell on a residential building".

 According to the mayor of the capital, according to preliminary data, UAV fragments fell on the top floor of a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital.

 "Emergency services are heading to the scene," he said.

According to the mayor of the capital Klitschko, two people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the enemy air attack.

Doctors are already on the scene

- the city head wrote.

 Meanwhile, the head of the KMVA Tkachenko said that in the capital, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, "a fall of debris was recorded at another address".

According to Tkachenko, fires were recorded on the first and last floors of a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

According to Mayor Klitschko, a non-residential building is also on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

"As a result of the attack in the Dniprovskyi district, there are two injured. The information will be updated," the KMVA informed.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
