Oleksandr Bilchuk
Head of the State Aviation Service
Oleksandr Vasyliovych Bilchuk was born on February 1, 1978, in Kyiv. In 2000, he graduated from the Kyiv International University of Civil Aviation, earning two higher education degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering economics.
His career in the aviation sector began in 2000, and from 2016, he held the position of Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, receiving the first rank of civil servant in 2022. In August 2025, he was suspended from this position due to disciplinary proceedings.
2000
Obtained two higher education degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering economics
2000
Began his career as an economist at a state enterprise
2000
Held leading and chief specialist positions in the State Department of Aviation Transport
2005
Moved to management positions within the aviation service system
2011
Took the position of director of the flightworthiness department of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine
2016
Was appointed Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine
2019
Received a master's degree in public administration and management
2022
He was awarded the first rank of civil servant