07:15 PM • 4254 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 29712 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 52390 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 48927 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 42741 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 49192 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59919 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35239 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42798 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46436 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Popular news
Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein case - JohnsonSeptember 6, 02:31 PM • 4258 views
Russian agent passed data on military facilities and infrastructure of Kharkiv to the enemy: he faces life imprisonmentSeptember 6, 04:05 PM • 4126 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at workSeptember 6, 04:50 PM • 4838 views
India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"September 6, 05:13 PM • 5082 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideo06:22 PM • 4070 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 10:49 AM • 52390 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 48927 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59919 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 40901 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 63998 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideo06:22 PM • 4118 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 44202 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 97543 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 42115 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 46289 views
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Persons

Oleksandr Bilchuk

Head of the State Aviation Service
Oleksandr Vasyliovych Bilchuk was born on February 1, 1978, in Kyiv. In 2000, he graduated from the Kyiv International University of Civil Aviation, earning two higher education degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering economics. His career in the aviation sector began in 2000, and from 2016, he held the position of Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, receiving the first rank of civil servant in 2022. In August 2025, he was suspended from this position due to disciplinary proceedings.
2000
Obtained two higher education degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering economics
2000
Began his career as an economist at a state enterprise
2000
Held leading and chief specialist positions in the State Department of Aviation Transport
2005
Moved to management positions within the aviation service system
2011
Took the position of director of the flightworthiness department of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine
2016
Was appointed Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine
2019
Received a master's degree in public administration and management
2022
He was awarded the first rank of civil servant
News by theme
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo

The head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, has been temporarily suspended due to the decision to transfer the repair of Mi-8 helicopters to a foreign company with Russian ties. His financial successes and questionable deals raise questions about transparency and the possible influence of the aggressor country.

Economy • September 5, 12:22 PM • 40901 views