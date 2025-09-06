Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?

The head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk, has been temporarily suspended due to the decision to transfer the repair of Mi-8 helicopters to a foreign company with Russian ties. His financial successes and questionable deals raise questions about transparency and the possible influence of the aggressor country.