$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 146 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 8068 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 24588 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 33715 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 35411 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 96002 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114115 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53122 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62113 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101839 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
91%
749mm
Popular news
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 20365 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 43046 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 10769 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 16533 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 9946 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 10050 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 43142 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 96002 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114115 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 62370 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36768 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 42274 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71639 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 69041 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73336 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Former Deputy Head of the State Bureau of Investigation, Oleksandr Babikov, commented on the transfer of repair documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which is connected to the Russian Federation, by the head of the State Aviation Service, Oleksandr Bilchuk. The government suspended Bilchuk and ordered an official investigation, and law enforcement agencies must determine whether a crime was committed.

Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer

The transfer by Oleksandr Bilchuk, head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, of maintenance documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters to a foreign company associated with the Russian Federation deserves attention from law enforcement agencies. They should determine whether his actions constituted a crime, and the Government, based on the results of an official investigation, should dismiss him from his post if violations are found. Oleksandr Babikov, former deputy head of the State Bureau of Investigation, expressed this opinion in an exclusive comment to UNN.

In early August, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, reported on the allegedly successful resolution of the issue of maintaining documentation for Mi-8MT(MTV) helicopters by identifying a company that would be authorized to do so. The agency did not specify the name of the company.

It later turned out that it was AAL Group Ltd, registered in the United Arab Emirates, in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone – that is, a foreign company operating in an offshore jurisdiction. According to Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, the ultimate beneficiaries of AAL Group Ltd are the company "Russian Helicopters," which is part of the state defense concern "Rostec." According to the MP, many senior management employees of this company hold Russian passports.

After the disclosure in the media, the Government temporarily suspended Bilchuk from his post and appointed an official investigation.

As explained by Oleksandr Babikov, a lawyer and former deputy head of the State Bureau of Investigation, an official is suspended from office during an investigation so that he does not obstruct the establishment of the truth.

Suspension from office is a temporary measure aimed at preventing a person from using their official position for two months and obstructing the investigation from establishing objective circumstances, requesting and seizing documents, etc.

- Babikov explained.

According to him, if during the official inspection it is established that Bilchuk committed a disciplinary offense, the Government can dismiss him from his post. However, according to the lawyer, officials are very often not dismissed from their positions due to lack of evidence, so in such a situation, law enforcement agencies should join the case.

On the one hand, the court did not find the person guilty of committing any act, and the commission that conducts the inspection, the disciplinary commission, the official investigation, it is forced, in fact, to assess whether this fact occurred, whether this person is guilty of it... Quite often in such cases, based on the results of an official investigation, a decision may not be made to dismiss or not to dismiss. Because this commission, as a rule, cannot have, firstly, complete materials, and secondly, a very short time to conduct this inspection, usually one or two months, unlike an investigation, which can last a longer time.

- Babikov explained.

It should be noted that Bilchuk's decision to transfer the maintenance documentation for Ukrainian helicopters to a company that may be connected with the Russian defense industry may have a number of negative consequences. These include, in particular, the leakage of sensitive information that may be valuable to the enemy. Ukroboronprom has already called on the State Aviation Service to reconsider the decision and transfer the maintenance of this important documentation to a Ukrainian company.

If these documents are illegally transferred to anyone, and these documents are of strategic importance, regardless of whether they are sold to an enterprise with a Russian, American, British, Kazakh trace, it does not matter, it will all be a crime.

- Babikov emphasized.

The lawyer also noted that it is necessary to study whether the mentioned documentation had restricted access, whether the "secret" classification was applied, and whether a special regime was introduced for it.

If this information is confirmed, it may be a violation of the Law of Ukraine on State Secrets.

And here there is no need to determine a Russian, Italian, or German trace. No state has the right to encroach on information that is of practical importance to our country.

- Babikov summarized.

Let's add

The United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) recognized the foreign company AAL Group Ltd as unsuitable for cooperation.

Experts interviewed by UNN, commenting on the situation, noted that Ukraine has certified domestic companies with relevant competencies that have been performing maintenance and repair of Mi-8 helicopters since 2014 and are included in state registers of service providers. At the same time, experts warn about the risks of information leakage regarding the combat modifications of these helicopters, flight structure, and technical features of aircraft, which may complicate their further maintenance.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Ukroboronprom
Mi-8
United Arab Emirates