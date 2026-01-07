"This is a proven path": the President of the European Council named the key step to a just peace in Ukraine

The President of the European Council, António Costa, stated that the security guarantees agreement is a key step towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine. He announced this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

Costa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia. He added that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is an important security guarantee.

Yesterday's security guarantees agreement is a key step in our work towards achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Ukraine's accession to the EU is in itself an important security guarantee. It is a proven path to a more prosperous and stable future for the country - Costa stated.

Recall

Ukrainian negotiators led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov held consultations in Paris with national security advisors from France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Turkey, with the participation of the USA, NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not envisage extending a "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine.

At the same time, a clear commitment by the United States to support Ukraine was removed from the text of the joint statement adopted following the meeting in Paris with the participation of Ukraine, European countries, and the USA.