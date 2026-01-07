$42.560.14
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 2776 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 3968 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 23259 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 47440 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 132522 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 205956 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 81147 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 89373 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 68495 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime Minister
Kovalenko: Ukraine will become the main guarantor of Europe's stability
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protesters
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 177847 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 175803 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Paris
Venezuela
Iran
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Gold

General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and a logistics warehouse in Donetsk region. The oil depot supplied fuel to the occupiers' army, and reservoirs at the Temp oil depot in Yaroslavl region were also damaged.

General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse, UNN writes.

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the area of the Kotel settlement in Russia's Belgorod region. As a result of hits to the tanks, a large-scale fire was recorded at the facility.

- reported the General Staff.

The oil depot, as indicated, is involved in supplying fuel to the occupiers' army.

Also, in order to disrupt enemy logistics, a warehouse of material and technical means of a unit of the 20th motorized rifle division of the invaders was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

- the General Staff's report states.

It is noted that the extent of the damage in both cases is being clarified.

In addition, according to the results of previous strikes, it was established that two vertical tanks RVS-5000 were damaged at the "Temp" strategic reserve oil depot in Russia's Yaroslavl region.

- noted the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region07.01.26, 02:09 • 3496 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine