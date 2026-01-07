General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse, UNN writes.

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the area of the Kotel settlement in Russia's Belgorod region. As a result of hits to the tanks, a large-scale fire was recorded at the facility. - reported the General Staff.

The oil depot, as indicated, is involved in supplying fuel to the occupiers' army.

Also, in order to disrupt enemy logistics, a warehouse of material and technical means of a unit of the 20th motorized rifle division of the invaders was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. - the General Staff's report states.

It is noted that the extent of the damage in both cases is being clarified.

In addition, according to the results of previous strikes, it was established that two vertical tanks RVS-5000 were damaged at the "Temp" strategic reserve oil depot in Russia's Yaroslavl region. - noted the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region