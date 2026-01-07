Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region

On the evening of Tuesday, January 6, a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot in the city of Stary Oskol, Belgorod Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the oil depot was attacked by drones.

They say that the oil depot in Stary Oskol is no longer needed - reads one of the messages.

Recall

On the night of January 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Gercon Plus oil depot in the area of the village of Streletski Khutory, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia.

