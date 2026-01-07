Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region
On the evening of January 6, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, Russia. It is noted that the oil depot was attacked by drones.
On the night of January 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Gercon Plus oil depot in the area of the village of Streletski Khutory, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia.
