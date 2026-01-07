Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
07:00 PM • 9158 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 18793 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 78633 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 126689 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 59547 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 76764 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 60253 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 82248 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 155654 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 62248 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
92%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Strike on the 100th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed detailsJanuary 6, 02:51 PM • 5332 views
Multinational forces will ensure the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces": Media published a draft statement by Western leadersJanuary 6, 04:00 PM • 4730 views
I am king, I have sold more Boeings than any man on Earth - TrumpJanuary 6, 04:26 PM • 4894 views
Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - SyrskyiJanuary 6, 05:27 PM • 6942 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat06:24 PM • 6292 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 34565 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 71838 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 155650 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 99785 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 158026 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 17499 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 38032 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 81815 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 74296 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 69207 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Social network
Film

Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

On the evening of January 6, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, Russia. It is noted that the oil depot was attacked by drones.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region

On the evening of Tuesday, January 6, a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot in the city of Stary Oskol, Belgorod Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the oil depot was attacked by drones.

They say that the oil depot in Stary Oskol is no longer needed

- reads one of the messages.

Recall

On the night of January 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Gercon Plus oil depot in the area of the village of Streletski Khutory, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia.

SBU long-range drones attacked Russia: hit a missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region and an oil depot in Lipetsk region06.01.26, 14:14 • 4528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy