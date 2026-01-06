$42.420.13
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 876 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 14040 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 23963 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 32001 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 58370 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 105638 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 52005 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 50959 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47026 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
SBU long-range drones attacked Russia: hit a missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region and an oil depot in Lipetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked the No. 100 GRAU arsenal in Kostroma Oblast and the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in Lipetsk Oblast. Ammunition exploded at the arsenal, and an intense fire broke out at the oil depot.

SBU long-range drones attacked Russia: hit a missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region and an oil depot in Lipetsk region

Long-range drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked two enemy targets in the rear of the Russian Federation. A large-scale "bavovna" (explosion) broke out at Arsenal No. 100 of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in the Neya district of the Kostroma region, and in the Lipetsk region, drones hit the "Gercon Plus" oil depot, UNN reports with reference to sources.

Details

As the source reported, a large-scale "bavovna" (explosion) broke out at the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the Kostroma region. Powerful explosions due to ammunition detonation were heard at this warehouse all night. Local authorities began evacuating the population from nearby settlements.

This was an important arsenal for the enemy, as it supplied ammunition for lower-level warehouses in the western and central directions.

- the source reported.

Also, SBU "Alpha" drones hit the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in the village of Streletskie Khutora, Lipetsk region. As a result of the attack, an intense fire broke out there. This oil depot supplied oil products to three regions: Tambov, Voronezh, and Lipetsk.

In the New Year, the SBU continues to successfully work on military and oil facilities of the Russian Federation, reducing the enemy's ability to supply its army with ammunition and fuel. All Russian rear facilities that work for the war against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets.

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On the night of January 6, several enterprises were hit in Russia: the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan and PJSC "Biominez" in Penza.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
New Year
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine