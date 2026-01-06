SBU long-range drones attacked Russia: hit a missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region and an oil depot in Lipetsk region

Long-range drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked two enemy targets in the rear of the Russian Federation. A large-scale "bavovna" (explosion) broke out at Arsenal No. 100 of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in the Neya district of the Kostroma region, and in the Lipetsk region, drones hit the "Gercon Plus" oil depot, UNN reports with reference to sources.

Details

As the source reported, a large-scale "bavovna" (explosion) broke out at the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the Kostroma region. Powerful explosions due to ammunition detonation were heard at this warehouse all night. Local authorities began evacuating the population from nearby settlements.

This was an important arsenal for the enemy, as it supplied ammunition for lower-level warehouses in the western and central directions. - the source reported.

Also, SBU "Alpha" drones hit the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in the village of Streletskie Khutora, Lipetsk region. As a result of the attack, an intense fire broke out there. This oil depot supplied oil products to three regions: Tambov, Voronezh, and Lipetsk.

In the New Year, the SBU continues to successfully work on military and oil facilities of the Russian Federation, reducing the enemy's ability to supply its army with ammunition and fuel. All Russian rear facilities that work for the war against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets. - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On the night of January 6, several enterprises were hit in Russia: the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan and PJSC "Biominez" in Penza.