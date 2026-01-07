$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Ukraine's international reserves grew by 30.8% in 2025, reaching $57.3 billion, the highest figure in the entire history of independence. This was made possible by record financial support of $52.4 billion from international partners.

Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 30.8% in 2025 to $57.3 billion, the highest figure in the history of independent Ukraine, the NBU reported on January 7, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine's international reserves as of January 1, 2026, amounted to USD 57,292.5 million, which is the highest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

- reported the National Bank.

Details

As noted, "last year, Ukraine received the most powerful global financial support during the full-scale war – USD 52.4 billion, according to balance sheet data."

The largest financial assistance, according to the report, came from the EU – USD 32.7 billion, through the World Bank accounts – USD 13.2 billion, from Canada – USD 3.4 billion, the IMF – USD 0.9 billion, the Council of Europe Development Bank – USD 0.2 billion.

Ukraine also received USD 2.0 billion in accordance with the agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom within the framework of ERA. These funds were not included in Ukraine's international reserves due to their limited (targeted) use.

In addition, in 2025, the country received over USD 3.3 billion thanks to the placement of foreign currency government bonds. This, as noted, together with international assistance, allowed to:

  • compensate the country's payments for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency (USD 6.8 billion) and payments to the International Monetary Fund (USD 3.2 billion);
    • compensate the NBU's net interventions for currency sales (USD 36.2 billion), which were carried out to compensate for the structural deficit in the foreign exchange market and smooth out excessive exchange rate fluctuations in conditions of managed exchange rate flexibility;
      • increase international reserves to a historically record level, which is sufficient to continue to maintain exchange rate stability.

        NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi stated in this regard that "a set of interest rate and exchange rate policy instruments, capital control measures, etc." "allows spending less than the country receives, and building up a 'safety cushion' in the form of international reserves."

        In 2026, Ukraine expects to receive over USD 45 billion from international partners. This is our safety margin for uninterrupted financing of the country's defense and reconstruction needs, maintaining the stability of the foreign exchange market.

        - Pyshnyi noted.

        December statistics

        In December, according to the NBU, they increased by 4.6% compared to November 2025 "due primarily to inflows from international partners, which exceeded the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments in foreign currency."

        As indicated, USD 6,915.3 million was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank. The Government of Ukraine paid USD 668.4 million for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency. In addition, Ukraine paid USD 171.4 million to the International Monetary Fund.

        "According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold USD 4,702.1 million in the foreign exchange market and bought USD 0.5 million into reserves. Thus, the NBU's net sale of foreign currency in December amounted to USD 4,701.6 million, which is 1.7 times more than in November," the regulator reported.

        As emphasized by the National Bank, "the increase in the NBU's interventions for currency sales last month is primarily due to the traditional seasonal factor – the activation of budget expenditures and business operations at the end of the year." "At the same time, compared to December 2024, the volume of interventions was 13% lower," the report says.

        The current volume of international reserves, as indicated, provides financing for 5.9 months of future imports.

        Julia Shramko

