Andriy Pyshnyi

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15645 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28496 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64688 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213694 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122541 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391822 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213694 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391822 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254297 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310701 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3056 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14142 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45314 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Andriy Pyshnyi

“Let's keep the line!": NBU issues commemorative coin to mark third anniversary of full-scale invasion

The National Bank of Ukraine has unveiled a commemorative 5-hryvnia coin “Let's Keep the Line!”. The coin is dedicated to the steadfastness of the Ukrainian military and will be available from February 25, 2025 in a mintage of 50,000 pieces.

Society • February 24, 10:38 AM • 27935 views

Cases worth tens of billions of hryvnias: the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine told about suspicious financial transactions in 2024

In 2024, the State Financial Monitoring Service received 1. 75 million reports of suspicious financial transactions, which is 23% more than last year. The materials worth UAH 37.39 billion were transferred to law enforcement agencies.

Economy • February 19, 09:01 AM • 101865 views

Currency exchange rate as of February 14: hryvnia falls again

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 7996 UAH/USD, which is 13 kopecks lower than the previous one. The euro is set at UAH 43.43, and the dollar is trading at UAH 41.72-41.75 on the interbank market.

Economy • February 14, 07:19 AM • 28865 views

Pyshnyi on 50% taxation of banks: I hope it won't happen again

Andriy Pyshnyi expressed hope that the 50% bank profit tax will not be reintroduced. According to him, banks are already paying a higher rate of 25%, and retrospective taxation harms investment attractiveness.

Economy • February 13, 08:55 PM • 102000 views

Ukraine is not ready to peg the hryvnia to the euro - Pyshnyi

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi spoke about a possible change in the exchange rate from the dollar to the euro. No final decision has been made yet, but the issue is being considered due to the strengthening of economic ties with the EU.

Economy • February 13, 06:01 PM • 44397 views

NBU reveals conditions for lifting the 150 thousand limit on card transfers

The NBU governor said that restrictions on card transfers will be lifted after the effectiveness of new customer verification procedures is checked. The NBU is also working on creating a special register to detect drops.

Economy • February 13, 04:08 PM • 39869 views

The NBU is ready to regulate virtual assets: what does Pyshnyi propose

The National Bank of Ukraine is ready to assume part of the responsibility for regulating the virtual asset market. The NBU will work to ensure that the market functions without the risk of uncontrolled regulatory arbitrage.

Economy • February 13, 04:04 PM • 29637 views

NBU has raised the discount rate to 14.5%: for what purpose

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised its key policy rate to 14. 5% per annum, up 1% from the previous level. The decision is aimed at supporting the foreign exchange market and controlling inflation to the target of 5%.

Economy • January 23, 12:05 PM • 83286 views

A new commemorative coin “New Year's Toy” has been issued in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative silver coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias with a Christmas composition and a symbolic image of a warrior. The mintage is 10 thousand pieces, and sales will begin on December 20 in the NBU's online store.

Society • December 19, 07:39 PM • 34597 views

Unwavering loyalty: why does the NBU governor not respond to violations by his subordinates?

Unwavering loyalty: why does the NBU governor not respond to violations by his subordinates?.

Politics • October 21, 08:23 AM • 130229 views

System is rotten from the inside: expert comments on the NBU management's lack of response to scandals involving subordinates

The National Bank of Ukraine has been at the center of a series of scandals due to the actions of its officials. Despite the criminal proceedings that have been opened, the NBU's management ignores public attention and does not respond to violations by its subordinates, which undermines confidence in the country's banking system.

Politics • October 15, 09:59 AM • 142120 views

The silence of the lambs or cases of NBU officials Oleksandr Zyma and Pavlo Polarush

The scandal over Pavlo Polarush's conflict with the military and the case against Oleksandr Zyma are vivid examples of impunity at the NBU. The public demands answers, but the NBU leadership continues to ignore these serious violations, which jeopardizes the credibility of the country's financial institutions.

Politics • October 14, 09:53 AM • 113151 views
Exclusive

Ex-Deputy Head of the SBI explains the complexity of investigating white-collar crimes

Oleksandr Babikov spoke about the main difficulties in investigating abuse of power. The key is to determine the scope of the official's powers and prove the connection between his or her actions and negative consequences.

Politics • October 10, 08:33 AM • 108167 views

Delaying the investigation of the case against the head of the NBU Legal Department may have negative consequences for the state

Delaying the investigation of the case against the head of the NBU's legal department may have negative consequences for the state.

Politics • October 3, 12:23 PM • 12423 views

Will the police act decisively: the case of the National Bank's chief lawyer as a test for fighting corruption

The SBI transferred the case of Oleksandr Zyma to the police after 9 months of investigation. Experts believe that delaying the case could undermine confidence in the state's anti-corruption efforts.

Politics • October 2, 10:47 AM • 136435 views

The case of the NBU's chief lawyer: the regulator has not yet responded to criminal proceedings

The regulator has not yet responded to the criminal case against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, for alleged abuse of office Experts see this as double standards and possible cover-up by the NBU's management.

Politics • September 30, 10:14 AM • 125448 views

Pishnyi explained why the NBU seeks to replace "kopiyka" with "shag"

NBU Governor Andriy Pishnyi proposed to replace the name “kopiyka” with “shag”. 50 participants of the Money &amp; Banking conference signed an open letter in support of this initiative.

Economy • September 27, 11:28 AM • 13046 views

Without emotions and political overtones: Pyshnyi on the discussion of re-taxation of banks

Andriy Pyshnyi called for the re-taxation of banks to be assessed in terms of efficiency and risks. The NBU hopes that banks will make a decisive contribution to financing the deficit without issuing sources.

Economy • September 19, 01:20 PM • 16434 views

The National Bank told what will happen to prices: pressure will continue in the near future

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi announced that inflation is expected to moderate due to increased demand and spending. However, the NBU's prudent policy will help to gradually slow inflation to the 5% target in the coming years.

Economy • September 19, 11:46 AM • 15784 views

As of early September, Ukraine's international reserves exceeded $42 billion - NBU

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that Ukraine's international reserves exceeded $42 billion at the beginning of September. The agreement with the IMF was a positive signal for the country's macro-financial stability.

Economy • September 19, 11:40 AM • 14803 views

NBU: Hryvnia lending up 20% since the beginning of the year

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi announced an increase in hryvnia lending. In the retail segment, the growth was 10% compared to February 24, 2022, and in the corporate segment, it was also 10%.

Economy • September 17, 04:36 PM • 18060 views

The Verkhovna Rada is considering measures to combat "drops": new restrictions on card transfers are among them

The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission is considering solutions to combat drops, including strengthening financial monitoring and limiting turnover. According to estimates, about UAH 200 billion a year goes through drops.

Economy • August 13, 02:58 PM • 34499 views

Consumer prices in July this year have not changed compared to June - State Statistics Service

In July 2024, consumer prices in Ukraine remained unchanged compared to June, but increased by 4. 3% since the beginning of the year. Core inflation was 0.7% in July and 4.1% since the beginning of the year.

Society • August 9, 05:01 PM • 32750 views

Banks approved loans worth almost UAH 4 billion for energy sector recovery - NBU

In two months, banks have received more than 7. 3 thousand applications for lending to energy infrastructure restoration projects. Applications worth almost UAH 4 billion have been approved, of which UAH 607 million are already being used by businesses.

Society • August 8, 12:23 PM • 20061 views

Pyshnyi on the budget deficit: “we do not rely on the help of our partners”

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said that Ukraine does not only rely on international assistance to finance its budget deficit. It is planned to expand the domestic resource base to reduce the deficit to 10.3% in 2026.

Economy • August 2, 03:27 PM • 29887 views

The National Bank will continue to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market - Pyshnyi

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that the foreign exchange market remains stable due to sufficient international reserves. The reserves are expected to grow to $41 billion in 2024.

Economy • August 2, 02:39 PM • 28018 views
Exclusive

Human rights activist: Director of the NBU Legal Department Zyma casts a shadow over the entire banking system and should be dismissed

Eduard Bagirov believes that Oleksandr Zyma undermines confidence in the banking system. The human rights activist calls on the head of the NBU to dismiss officials who violate the law in order to restore the trust of international partners.

Politics • August 1, 06:21 AM • 102496 views
Exclusive

The expert told whether banks can agree with a client to convert foreign currency loans into hryvnia

Banks cannot convert foreign currency loans into hryvnias on their own because of the NBU's ban. The expert believes that this issue can only be resolved by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Society • July 30, 08:27 AM • 70389 views
Exclusive

Expert: as part of currency liberalization the NBU should ease the ban on the conversion of foreign currency loans for business

The expert believes that the NBU should ease the ban on the conversion of foreign currency loans for businesses as part of currency liberalization.

Economy • July 29, 11:49 AM • 75776 views

Ukrainian market will be replenished with foreign currency due to exports and revenues from the US - Pyshnyi

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has announced an expected increase in foreign exchange earnings in Ukraine. This is due to the sale of the new harvest and the expected $3.9 billion from the US next week.

Economy • July 26, 09:53 AM • 16902 views