The National Bank of Ukraine has unveiled a commemorative 5-hryvnia coin “Let's Keep the Line!”. The coin is dedicated to the steadfastness of the Ukrainian military and will be available from February 25, 2025 in a mintage of 50,000 pieces.
In 2024, the State Financial Monitoring Service received 1. 75 million reports of suspicious financial transactions, which is 23% more than last year. The materials worth UAH 37.39 billion were transferred to law enforcement agencies.
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 7996 UAH/USD, which is 13 kopecks lower than the previous one. The euro is set at UAH 43.43, and the dollar is trading at UAH 41.72-41.75 on the interbank market.
Andriy Pyshnyi expressed hope that the 50% bank profit tax will not be reintroduced. According to him, banks are already paying a higher rate of 25%, and retrospective taxation harms investment attractiveness.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi spoke about a possible change in the exchange rate from the dollar to the euro. No final decision has been made yet, but the issue is being considered due to the strengthening of economic ties with the EU.
The NBU governor said that restrictions on card transfers will be lifted after the effectiveness of new customer verification procedures is checked. The NBU is also working on creating a special register to detect drops.
The National Bank of Ukraine is ready to assume part of the responsibility for regulating the virtual asset market. The NBU will work to ensure that the market functions without the risk of uncontrolled regulatory arbitrage.
The National Bank of Ukraine has raised its key policy rate to 14. 5% per annum, up 1% from the previous level. The decision is aimed at supporting the foreign exchange market and controlling inflation to the target of 5%.
The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative silver coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias with a Christmas composition and a symbolic image of a warrior. The mintage is 10 thousand pieces, and sales will begin on December 20 in the NBU's online store.
Unwavering loyalty: why does the NBU governor not respond to violations by his subordinates?.
The National Bank of Ukraine has been at the center of a series of scandals due to the actions of its officials. Despite the criminal proceedings that have been opened, the NBU's management ignores public attention and does not respond to violations by its subordinates, which undermines confidence in the country's banking system.
The scandal over Pavlo Polarush's conflict with the military and the case against Oleksandr Zyma are vivid examples of impunity at the NBU. The public demands answers, but the NBU leadership continues to ignore these serious violations, which jeopardizes the credibility of the country's financial institutions.
Oleksandr Babikov spoke about the main difficulties in investigating abuse of power. The key is to determine the scope of the official's powers and prove the connection between his or her actions and negative consequences.
Delaying the investigation of the case against the head of the NBU's legal department may have negative consequences for the state.
The SBI transferred the case of Oleksandr Zyma to the police after 9 months of investigation. Experts believe that delaying the case could undermine confidence in the state's anti-corruption efforts.
The regulator has not yet responded to the criminal case against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, for alleged abuse of office Experts see this as double standards and possible cover-up by the NBU's management.
NBU Governor Andriy Pishnyi proposed to replace the name “kopiyka” with “shag”. 50 participants of the Money & Banking conference signed an open letter in support of this initiative.
Andriy Pyshnyi called for the re-taxation of banks to be assessed in terms of efficiency and risks. The NBU hopes that banks will make a decisive contribution to financing the deficit without issuing sources.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi announced that inflation is expected to moderate due to increased demand and spending. However, the NBU's prudent policy will help to gradually slow inflation to the 5% target in the coming years.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that Ukraine's international reserves exceeded $42 billion at the beginning of September. The agreement with the IMF was a positive signal for the country's macro-financial stability.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi announced an increase in hryvnia lending. In the retail segment, the growth was 10% compared to February 24, 2022, and in the corporate segment, it was also 10%.
The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission is considering solutions to combat drops, including strengthening financial monitoring and limiting turnover. According to estimates, about UAH 200 billion a year goes through drops.
In July 2024, consumer prices in Ukraine remained unchanged compared to June, but increased by 4. 3% since the beginning of the year. Core inflation was 0.7% in July and 4.1% since the beginning of the year.
In two months, banks have received more than 7. 3 thousand applications for lending to energy infrastructure restoration projects. Applications worth almost UAH 4 billion have been approved, of which UAH 607 million are already being used by businesses.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said that Ukraine does not only rely on international assistance to finance its budget deficit. It is planned to expand the domestic resource base to reduce the deficit to 10.3% in 2026.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that the foreign exchange market remains stable due to sufficient international reserves. The reserves are expected to grow to $41 billion in 2024.
Eduard Bagirov believes that Oleksandr Zyma undermines confidence in the banking system. The human rights activist calls on the head of the NBU to dismiss officials who violate the law in order to restore the trust of international partners.
Banks cannot convert foreign currency loans into hryvnias on their own because of the NBU's ban. The expert believes that this issue can only be resolved by the National Bank of Ukraine.
The expert believes that the NBU should ease the ban on the conversion of foreign currency loans for businesses as part of currency liberalization.
NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has announced an expected increase in foreign exchange earnings in Ukraine. This is due to the sale of the new harvest and the expected $3.9 billion from the US next week.