Currency exchange rate as of February 14: hryvnia falls again

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7996 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD.

The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.43 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.10 and sold for UAH 41.60 in banks;

The euro can be bought for UAH 43.80 and sold for UAH 43.30 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.76-41.77, and the euro at UAH 43.60-43.80.

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.72 - 41.75 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.38-43.40 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that the restrictions on card transfers introduced in October 2024 led to an increase in the volume of transfers in the Electronic Payment System (EPS) by UAH 6.2 billion, while transfers using card details decreased.