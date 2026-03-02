Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday

Famous Ukrainian theater and film actress Olga Sumska shared a special family event. As it turned out, her youngest daughter, born in a marriage with actor Volodymyr Borysiuk, is celebrating her 24th birthday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sumska's Instagram.

Olga's congratulatory post in honor of her daughter Hanna is already gaining popularity on Instagram. The actress congratulated her loved one on her birthday with great warmth and emotion. Sumska supplemented her warm words with a selection of photographs.

Thanks to the photos, every subscriber can see how Hanna has changed over the years. By the way, Hanna Sumska is also an actress. The girl decided to follow in the footsteps of her star parents and also received a relevant education.

Daughter, happy birthday, our dear Hannusia! Believe in yourself under any circumstances! Cherish every moment of life! - Sumska wrote under the congratulatory post.

