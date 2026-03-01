Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
Ukraine has offered Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico specific dates for a visit to Ukraine – March 6 or 9 – to discuss all existing issues, as agreed in a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Fico
Slovak President Robert Fico agreed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to hold talks on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation. This happened after discussing problems with oil transit through Ukraine.
