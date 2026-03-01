$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:23 PM • 30 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 6278 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 11268 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 20868 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 37891 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 56558 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 64175 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74470 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 75979 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72713 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.8m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 12240 views
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 10754 views
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 9672 views
Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reportedPhotoVideoMarch 1, 01:12 PM • 8062 views
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strike02:27 PM • 7562 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 85270 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 90195 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 75580 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 78184 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 78479 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Christopher G. Cavoli
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 44742 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 43319 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 40790 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39980 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53587 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
The Guardian

Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Ukraine has offered Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico specific dates for a visit – March 6 or 9. This was done to discuss all issues, as previously agreed.

Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9

Ukraine has offered Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico specific dates for a visit to Ukraine – March 6 or 9. This was reported by the OP, according to UNN.

Ukraine has offered Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico specific dates for a visit to Ukraine – March 6 or 9 – to discuss all existing issues, as agreed in a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Fico 

- the statement reads.

Fico accepted Zelenskyy's offer to hold joint talks on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation27.02.26, 19:16 • 4570 views

Recall

Slovak President Robert Fico agreed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to hold talks on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation. This happened after discussing problems with oil transit through Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke with Fico - invited him to Kyiv "to discuss all issues"27.02.26, 13:48 • 4271 view

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine