Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4466 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 10790 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 21103 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 24012 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 32190 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 48408 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43733 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38210 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32674 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52695 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fico accepted Zelenskyy's offer to hold joint talks on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Slovak President Robert Fico agreed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to hold talks on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation. This happened after discussing problems with oil transit through Ukraine.

Fico accepted Zelenskyy's offer to hold joint talks on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation

Slovak President Robert Fico stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed holding joint talks with the Slovak side on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation, to which the Slovak leader agreed. Fico wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the oil crisis in Slovakia, I called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. I asked him to inform me when and if oil transit through Ukraine to Slovakia would be restored at all. I argued that we have a legal right to such imports based on signed agreements with suppliers, as well as the EU's decision on the extraction of energy raw materials from Russia until the end of 2027," Fico wrote.

He added that he informed Zelenskyy that his decision to stop oil transit was causing logistical difficulties and economic losses for Slovakia.

"The conversation confirmed that we have different views on the state of the oil pipeline. Although our intelligence confirms that the oil pipeline is not damaged and nothing prevents oil transit, the President of Ukraine insisted that the repair of the oil pipeline requires a lot of time. For this reason, to avoid misunderstandings, I informed the Ukrainian president that, together with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, we propose to create an inspection group, which will include experts appointed by the European Commission and EU member states, which will directly establish the actual state of technical damage to the oil pipeline or its ability to continue oil transit to Slovakia," Fico added.

He also added that the Ukrainian side has not yet allowed the Slovak ambassador in Kyiv to conduct such an inspection, and that such an opportunity has not even been provided to the European Union ambassador in Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy rejected such inspection activities, citing the negative position of the Ukrainian special services. The President of Ukraine proposed holding joint talks with the Slovak side on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation. I accepted this invitation and asked the Government of Slovakia and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, in cooperation with the Ukrainian side, to find a suitable date for such a meeting, and I prefer a meeting with the Ukrainian president on the territory of one of the EU member states that the Ukrainian president intensively visits," Fico summarized.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico named the "Druzhba" oil pipeline as the topic of today's telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

