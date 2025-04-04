Sergiy Kyslytsya

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14576 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26077 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63339 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211564 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121344 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390136 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309454 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213513 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kislytsia as the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Serhiy Kyslytsya became the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine. The relevant order was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 12.

Politics • February 13, 10:49 AM • 31427 views

Zelenskyy dismissed Kislytsia from the position of Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Serhiy Kyslytsya from the position of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN. The decision was formalized by the relevant decree.

Politics • December 21, 09:59 AM • 20886 views

UN Security Council to hold a meeting on russia's massive attack on Ukraine

On December 16, at 22:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression. The meeting was convened due to the massive shelling of civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

War • December 14, 01:35 AM • 78436 views

UN Committee supports updated resolution on human rights violations in the occupied regions of Ukraine and torture of prisoners of war

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 78 countries, condemning the occupation and containing new provisions on prisoners of war.

War • November 21, 08:07 AM • 18866 views

Russia was expelled from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen - Lubinets

The General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen expelled the Russian Ombudsman from its membership. This is the third ombudsman organization to expel Russia, following the International Institute of Ombudsmen and the European Network of National Protective Institutions.

Politics • September 25, 05:16 PM • 21398 views

Zelensky approves the composition of Ukraine's delegation to the UN General Assembly

The President of Ukraine has approved the composition of the delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. It includes 10 high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as head of the delegation.

Politics • September 18, 08:45 AM • 14839 views

Ukraine refuses to participate in the UN Security Council meeting chaired by Russia

Ukraine will not participate in the UN Security Council meeting convened by Russia on 'threats to peace'. Ukraine's mission to the UN declared the Russian presidency illegitimate and condemned attempts to justify aggression.

War • July 25, 06:05 PM • 57089 views

“Comrade Lavrov, what kind of animal are you?” - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN mocked the Russian Foreign Minister for quoting Orwell

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations ridiculed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for using George Orwell's Animal Farm to justify Russia's actions, noting that Orwell was a critic of Stalinism and the book allegorized the totalitarian regime of the Soviet Union.

Politics • July 17, 07:59 AM • 33642 views

Kyslytsya: Russia should be deprived of its seat in the UN Security Council

Russia should be deprived of its permanent seat on the UN Security Council because of its propensity to commit heinous crimes during its presidency and its illegal occupation of a seat that belonged to the Soviet Union.

War • July 9, 04:27 AM • 37105 views

UN envoy to Ukraine hints that Crimean bridge will disappear this year

The UN ambassador to Ukraine hinted at the possible destruction of the Kerch bridge connecting Russia and Crimea by the end of 2024, showing an illustration without the bridge.

War • May 2, 09:31 AM • 33097 views

UN Resident Representative to Ukraine: Putin and Hitler regimes share the same toxic DNA

Ukraine's representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that Putin and Hitler's regimes share the same toxic DNA, drawing parallels between Hitler's appeasement, which led to World War II, and Putin's attempts to appease from 2014 to 2022.

War • April 12, 09:14 AM • 28532 views

Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war: Kyslytsia calls on UN Security Council to give "priority attention to the issue"

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations calls on the Security Council to stop the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia as a matter of priority.

War • April 12, 08:24 AM • 39452 views

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has launched a thousand missiles and almost 2,800 shaheds at Ukraine - Kislytsya

Since the beginning of this year, Russia has launched nearly 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 drones and about 7,000 guided bombs into Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant damage to energy facilities.

War • April 12, 07:59 AM • 30851 views