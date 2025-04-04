Serhiy Kyslytsya became the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine. The relevant order was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 12.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Serhiy Kyslytsya from the position of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN. The decision was formalized by the relevant decree.
On December 16, at 22:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression. The meeting was convened due to the massive shelling of civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 78 countries, condemning the occupation and containing new provisions on prisoners of war.
The General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen expelled the Russian Ombudsman from its membership. This is the third ombudsman organization to expel Russia, following the International Institute of Ombudsmen and the European Network of National Protective Institutions.
The President of Ukraine has approved the composition of the delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. It includes 10 high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as head of the delegation.
Ukraine will not participate in the UN Security Council meeting convened by Russia on 'threats to peace'. Ukraine's mission to the UN declared the Russian presidency illegitimate and condemned attempts to justify aggression.
Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations ridiculed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for using George Orwell's Animal Farm to justify Russia's actions, noting that Orwell was a critic of Stalinism and the book allegorized the totalitarian regime of the Soviet Union.
Russia should be deprived of its permanent seat on the UN Security Council because of its propensity to commit heinous crimes during its presidency and its illegal occupation of a seat that belonged to the Soviet Union.
The UN ambassador to Ukraine hinted at the possible destruction of the Kerch bridge connecting Russia and Crimea by the end of 2024, showing an illustration without the bridge.
Ukraine's representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that Putin and Hitler's regimes share the same toxic DNA, drawing parallels between Hitler's appeasement, which led to World War II, and Putin's attempts to appease from 2014 to 2022.
Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations calls on the Security Council to stop the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia as a matter of priority.
Since the beginning of this year, Russia has launched nearly 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 drones and about 7,000 guided bombs into Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant damage to energy facilities.