The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war came as a complete surprise to the European diplomatic community. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

A European diplomat, whose name is not disclosed, stated that for Ukrainians, this idea is simply unrealistic, while it opens the door for a new probable Russian invasion.

For any Ukrainian leader, accepting these terms would be political suicide, and handing over this fortified territory would be military suicide. - he stated.

The diplomat also said that the foreign ministries of Europe and other countries called Washington to get clarification on this plan, but they were told that they also knew nothing about it.

Context

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace settlement plan between Russia and Ukraine. Prior to that, Axios reported that the administration of United States President Donald Trump was secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This plan envisages actual Russian control over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws its troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there.

The plan also provides for the return of part of the lands in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions by the Russians after negotiations.

Subsequently, Axios reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

Also, Axios later published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Recall

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris considers Trump's plan for Ukraine unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. He noted that this plan is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small.

At the same time, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia called Donald Trump's plan an information-psychological special operation.

The Telegraph also reports that according to Trump's plan, Russia will pay rent for actual control over the occupied Donbas. However, the amount of this payment is not disclosed.