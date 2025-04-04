The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.
The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's membership in NATO and the presence of the alliance's troops under any flags were unacceptable. Lavrov called it a direct threat to Russia's sovereignty.
A meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey has begun in Ankara, followed by the signing of an agreement. Parallel to this, negotiations between the Ministers of Defense of the two countries have taken place.
The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to Turkey. The meeting with Erdogan will focus on exchanges and food security.
Russian diplomats Lavrov and Ushakov arrive in Riyadh for bilateral talks with US representatives. The Ukrainian side will not take part in the talks, and the Kremlin expects normalization of relations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Esenboga airport in Ankara in the evening. He will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex tomorrow.
The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine will meet in Ankara on February 18 to discuss strategic partnership. Strengthening cooperation and exchanging views on regional issues are on the agenda.
Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.
Chairman of the Odessa RSA Oleg Kiper met with President of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'azur region Renault Muselier. The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation for 5 years and discussed support for the medical sector and The Superhumans project.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed the war in Ukraine and security challenges. Turkey was praised for its support of Ukraine's defense industry and diplomatic efforts.
Turkish President Erdogan will meet with NATO Secretary General on Monday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Turkey supports Ukraine but opposes sanctions against Russia and the use of long-range missiles.
Oleh Kiper, Chairman of Odesa RSA, met with Latvian Ambassador Ilgvars Kļava to discuss cooperation in the maritime and logistics sectors. The parties discussed the possibilities of new partnerships between the regions of the two countries.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced possible changes in the war due to fatigue on both sides in 2025. He emphasized the need for a fair solution within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Israeli strikes on Damascus and a military facility near Homs killed one Syrian soldier and wounded seven. The attacks targeted the Kafr Sousa neighborhood and a military facility, causing material damage.
The Turkish Air Force attacked Kurdistan Workers' Party targets in Iraq and Syria after the terrorist attack in Ankara. 32 terrorist targets were destroyed, and the operation continues.
A terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries plant in Ankara leaves 5 dead and 22 wounded. The Turkish Interior Minister believes that the Kurdistan Workers' Party is behind the attack.
Andriy Sybiga expressed his condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Ankara. The Minister emphasized that there is no justification for terrorism and expressed support and solidarity with our Turkish friends.
The attack on the Turkish aerospace company TUSAŞ killed 4 people and injured 14. Two terrorists were neutralized, an investigation was launched, and the authorities condemned the attack on the defense industry.
A powerful explosion occurred near the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries near Ankara. Turkey's Interior Minister called it a terrorist attack, reporting the deaths and injuries.
Andriy Sybiga met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in Ankara. They discussed Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the energy system, as well as the increasing role of Turkish companies in Ukraine's recovery.
Andriy Sybiga will visit Turkey on October 20-22 for talks with high-ranking officials. They will discuss security issues in the Black Sea, bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's integration into NATO.
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey announced plans to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of the year. The format involves third parties, without direct bilateral negotiations with Russia.
For the first time in years, Germany has approved a significant arms deal with Turkey worth about 336 million euros. This includes air defense missiles, torpedoes, and equipment for the modernization of submarines and frigates.
According to The Washington Post, Ukraine and Russia were preparing for talks in Doha to end attacks on energy facilities. The meeting was disrupted by Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region.
The President of the Palestinian Authority and the President of Turkey discussed steps to cease fire in the Gaza Strip.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov had a conversation with his French counterpart Lecorneuil. They discussed the situation at the front and the need to allow strikes on military targets on enemy territory.
Turkish authorities have warned Telegram of possible blocking due to the lack of response to demands to close channels with illegal information. Channels with drugs, prostitution, and child pornography were found in the messenger.
Rustem Umerov met with Yashar Guler at the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. The Turkish minister greeted his Ukrainian counterpart with a military ceremony.