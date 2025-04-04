$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15700 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28654 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64756 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213797 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122600 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310756 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131852 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213797 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391882 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254339 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310756 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3092 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14192 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45383 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Ankara

News by theme

"Movement of Violence": Erdogan Accuses Opposition of Mass Protests Against Imamoglu's Arrest

The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.

Politics • March 25, 02:47 AM • 20101 views

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.

News of the World • March 18, 07:59 AM • 11369 views

Turkey is going to the Ukraine summit in London: who will represent the country

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.

War • March 1, 12:59 PM • 37577 views

Russia does not want NATO troops in Ukraine - Lavrov

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's membership in NATO and the presence of the alliance's troops under any flags were unacceptable. Lavrov called it a direct threat to Russia's sovereignty.

War • February 18, 02:33 PM • 23377 views

Zelenskyy and Erdogan gathered for a meeting in Ankara

A meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey has begun in Ankara, followed by the signing of an agreement. Parallel to this, negotiations between the Ministers of Defense of the two countries have taken place.

Politics • February 18, 11:51 AM • 20860 views

Issues of exchanges and food security: Zelensky reveals details of his visit to Turkey

The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to Turkey. The meeting with Erdogan will focus on exchanges and food security.

Politics • February 17, 08:12 PM • 27849 views

Lavrov and Ushakov arrive in Riyadh for talks between Russia and the United States

Russian diplomats Lavrov and Ushakov arrive in Riyadh for bilateral talks with US representatives. The Ukrainian side will not take part in the talks, and the Kremlin expects normalization of relations.

Politics • February 17, 07:41 PM • 55439 views

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Esenboga airport in Ankara in the evening. He will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex tomorrow.

Politics • February 17, 06:58 PM • 33545 views

Erdogan and Zelensky will meet in Ankara tomorrow: what will the leaders discuss?

The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine will meet in Ankara on February 18 to discuss strategic partnership. Strengthening cooperation and exchanging views on regional issues are on the agenda.

Economy • February 17, 01:34 PM • 25736 views

moscow has 2 billions of dollars frozen in jpmorgan bank, usa doesn't know what to do with it - WSJ

Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.

News of the World • February 3, 12:23 AM • 36357 views

Kiper enlisted the support of France in the restoration of the Odessa region

Chairman of the Odessa RSA Oleg Kiper met with President of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'azur region Renault Muselier. The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation for 5 years and discussed support for the medical sector and The Superhumans project.

Economy • November 27, 03:33 PM • 19638 views

Rutte and Erdogan discuss war in Ukraine and NATO 2026 summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed the war in Ukraine and security challenges. Turkey was praised for its support of Ukraine's defense industry and diplomatic efforts.

News of the World • November 25, 10:37 PM • 16947 views

Erdogan, NATO Secretary General to discuss situation in Ukraine during meeting in Ankara

Turkish President Erdogan will meet with NATO Secretary General on Monday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Turkey supports Ukraine but opposes sanctions against Russia and the use of long-range missiles.

Politics • November 24, 10:41 AM • 43715 views

Economic cooperation in the maritime and logistics sectors: Kipers shares details of meeting with Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine

Oleh Kiper, Chairman of Odesa RSA, met with Latvian Ambassador Ilgvars Kļava to discuss cooperation in the maritime and logistics sectors. The parties discussed the possibilities of new partnerships between the regions of the two countries.

Politics • November 6, 09:48 AM • 22475 views

Turkey predicts a turning point in the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced possible changes in the war due to fatigue on both sides in 2025. He emphasized the need for a fair solution within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

War • November 3, 11:32 AM • 66608 views

Syria claims Israeli strikes on Damascus and military base near Homs: says one soldier killed and 7 wounded

Israeli strikes on Damascus and a military facility near Homs killed one Syrian soldier and wounded seven. The attacks targeted the Kafr Sousa neighborhood and a military facility, causing material damage.

War • October 24, 11:32 AM • 20718 views

Turkey strikes at Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after terrorist attack in Ankara

The Turkish Air Force attacked Kurdistan Workers' Party targets in Iraq and Syria after the terrorist attack in Ankara. 32 terrorist targets were destroyed, and the operation continues.

News of the World • October 23, 10:23 PM • 23580 views

The number of victims of a terrorist attack on a defense plant in Turkey has increased to 5

A terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries plant in Ankara leaves 5 dead and 22 wounded. The Turkish Interior Minister believes that the Kurdistan Workers' Party is behind the attack.

News of the World • October 23, 08:07 PM • 21832 views

There is no excuse for terrorism: Ukrainian Foreign Minister reacts to the terrorist attack in Turkey

Andriy Sybiga expressed his condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Ankara. The Minister emphasized that there is no justification for terrorism and expressed support and solidarity with our Turkish friends.

Politics • October 23, 04:54 PM • 21092 views

Terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: four people killed, terrorists neutralized

The attack on the Turkish aerospace company TUSAŞ killed 4 people and injured 14. Two terrorists were neutralized, an investigation was launched, and the authorities condemned the attack on the defense industry.

News of the World • October 23, 04:07 PM • 18278 views

Terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: dead and wounded reported

A powerful explosion occurred near the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries near Ankara. Turkey's Interior Minister called it a terrorist attack, reporting the deaths and injuries.

News of the World • October 23, 01:48 PM • 15907 views

They discussed Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the energy system: Sibiga meets with Turkish Trade Minister

Andriy Sybiga met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in Ankara. They discussed Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the energy system, as well as the increasing role of Turkish companies in Ukraine's recovery.

Economy • October 21, 12:12 PM • 16565 views

Foreign Minister to visit Turkey: focus on security in the Black Sea

Andriy Sybiga will visit Turkey on October 20-22 for talks with high-ranking officials. They will discuss security issues in the Black Sea, bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's integration into NATO.

War • October 20, 12:51 PM • 65269 views

Ukraine expects to hold Peace Summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to take part in it - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey announced plans to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of the year. The format involves third parties, without direct bilateral negotiations with Russia.

Politics • October 9, 12:59 PM • 11332 views

For the first time in a long time, Germany approves the sale of significant amounts of weapons to Turkey - Spiegel

For the first time in years, Germany has approved a significant arms deal with Turkey worth about 336 million euros. This includes air defense missiles, torpedoes, and equipment for the modernization of submarines and frigates.

News of the World • October 6, 09:51 PM • 17517 views

Ukrainian offensive in Kursk disrupts secret talks with Russia on partial ceasefire - WP

According to The Washington Post, Ukraine and Russia were preparing for talks in Doha to end attacks on energy facilities. The meeting was disrupted by Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region.

War • August 17, 09:42 AM • 33497 views

Erdogan and the President of the Palestinian Authority discussed the ceasefire in Gaza in Turkey

The President of the Palestinian Authority and the President of Turkey discussed steps to cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • August 15, 07:27 AM • 19363 views

Umerov discussed with the Minister of Defense of France the situation at the front and the lifting of the ban on strikes against the Russian Federation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov had a conversation with his French counterpart Lecorneuil. They discussed the situation at the front and the need to allow strikes on military targets on enemy territory.

War • August 12, 02:52 PM • 29410 views

Turkey threatens to block Telegram over illegal content

Turkish authorities have warned Telegram of possible blocking due to the lack of response to demands to close channels with illegal information. Channels with drugs, prostitution, and child pornography were found in the messenger.

Politics • August 11, 09:02 PM • 48791 views

Umerov meets with Turkish Defense Minister in Ankara

Rustem Umerov met with Yashar Guler at the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. The Turkish minister greeted his Ukrainian counterpart with a military ceremony.

Politics • August 2, 12:08 PM • 32899 views