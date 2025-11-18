$42.070.02
Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey and talks with Witkoff: AFP learned the main goal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1908 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Steve Witkoff to restore US involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the Russian invasion. Kyiv hopes that Washington will be able to push Moscow to negotiations, including through the imposition of sanctions.

Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey and talks with Witkoff: AFP learned the main goal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Wednesday to renew US involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the Russian invasion, AFP reports, citing a Ukrainian official, UNN writes.

Details

Zelenskyy said he wants to revive frozen peace talks, which, the publication writes, "stalled after several reports of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul this year failed to produce a breakthrough." Moscow did not agree to a ceasefire, and instead continued its offensive on the front and shelling of Ukrainian cities.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where his "main goal is to renew American involvement" in peace efforts, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

Kyiv hopes that Washington will be able to push Moscow to the negotiating table, including through the imposition of sanctions, the official said.

Steve Witkoff, a US envoy, is expected to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey, another Ukrainian official involved in preparing the meeting told AFP.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will join Zelenskyy in Turkey, a senior Turkish official told The Associated Press.

The Kremlin said no Russian official would attend the talks in Turkey on Wednesday, adding that it remains open to negotiations on settling the war in Ukraine, AFP notes.

American lawmakers are working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia by potentially imposing tariffs on all countries that buy its oil and gas.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that this bill "suits me."

Trump tried to use his personal interaction with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, but so far has been unable to make progress. In a sign of growing frustration with Putin, Trump imposed sanctions on Moscow's two largest oil companies.

"Americans are now discussing a new wave of pressure, so it is logical to negotiate diplomacy," the Ukrainian official added.

"We are preparing to intensify negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will offer to our partners," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Zelenskyy also said that his team is working "to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners."

The exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers were the only tangible results of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul from May to July, but they have slowed down.

Ukraine's chief negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, said he seeks to resume prisoner exchanges, aiming to free about 1,200 Ukrainians.

Addition

Zelenskyy is currently on a European tour to rally support for his army and Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On Tuesday, he is in Spain for a meeting with, among others, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian leader signed an agreement with France for Ukraine to acquire up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and other military equipment, including drones.

Moscow criticized the agreement as "fueling militaristic and pro-war sentiments" and said it would not change the situation on the ground.

Julia Shramko

