Zelenskyy is in Spain today, announced meetings in Turkey on Wednesday: what's on the agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is in Spain today and will have meetings in Turkey tomorrow, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and return prisoners, writes UNN.

Today – meetings in Spain, which we have been preparing for a long time, and we expect that another strong country will help more to protect lives and bring the end of the war closer. We are working so that the meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez brings agreements that will give us more strength - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President noted that "every day in relations with partners there must be a result for Ukraine."

Tomorrow – meetings in Turkey. We are preparing to intensify negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will offer to our partners. Bringing the end of the war closer with all our might is Ukraine's first priority. We are also working to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners - Zelenskyy announced.

