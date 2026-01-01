First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it

$42.390.17
Exclusive
08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residence
December 31, 03:33 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
December 31, 03:46 PM
Trump's company launches its own cryptocurrency to incentivize shareholders
December 31, 04:27 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace
07:52 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 09:46 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
December 31, 03:46 PM
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT
December 31, 12:49 PM
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste
December 31, 12:27 PM
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The New York Times

First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it

The first full moon of 2026, known as the "Wolf Moon," will be the fourth consecutive supermoon. It will peak on January 3 at 12:02 PM Kyiv time and will appear larger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth.

The first full moon of 2026 continues the series of supermoons, writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

After a series of supermoons at the end of 2025, we will get another one - which will start the new year. In October, November and December there were beautiful, large moons in the sky, and January will be no exception.

A supermoon is really what the name implies, a full moon that appears larger and brighter in the sky than usual, perfect for late-night stargazing. A lot happens during the January full moon, the publication writes.

When is the January full moon?

The January full moon is expected on Saturday, January 3. According to Time and Date, it will peak at 12:02 PM Kyiv time.

What is the January full moon called?

Full moons have their own names, and the January one is traditionally called the "Wolf Moon." Time and Date explains that this is because wolves were believed to be more active and howl in January.

The January full moon is also another supermoon, the fourth in a row. It will appear larger and brighter in the sky because it is closer to Earth in its orbit. A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its full phase at or near lunar perigee, the point where it approaches our planet, which creates a noticeably larger view, the Royal Museums Greenwich tell us.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is predicted to be on February 1, 2026.

What are the phases of the moon?

A full moon is just one of eight phases in the Moon's orbit around Earth, which lasts 29.5 days. All the different phases show what part of its surface is illuminated from our perspective. We always see the same side of the Moon, but as it moves around Earth, sunlight falls on it differently, so sometimes we see it full, sometimes half, and sometimes it seems to disappear completely.

Julia Shramko

