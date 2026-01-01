First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it

The first full moon of 2026 continues the series of supermoons, writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

After a series of supermoons at the end of 2025, we will get another one - which will start the new year. In October, November and December there were beautiful, large moons in the sky, and January will be no exception.

A supermoon is really what the name implies, a full moon that appears larger and brighter in the sky than usual, perfect for late-night stargazing. A lot happens during the January full moon, the publication writes.

When is the January full moon?

The January full moon is expected on Saturday, January 3. According to Time and Date, it will peak at 12:02 PM Kyiv time.

What is the January full moon called?

Full moons have their own names, and the January one is traditionally called the "Wolf Moon." Time and Date explains that this is because wolves were believed to be more active and howl in January.

The January full moon is also another supermoon, the fourth in a row. It will appear larger and brighter in the sky because it is closer to Earth in its orbit. A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its full phase at or near lunar perigee, the point where it approaches our planet, which creates a noticeably larger view, the Royal Museums Greenwich tell us.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is predicted to be on February 1, 2026.

What are the phases of the moon?

A full moon is just one of eight phases in the Moon's orbit around Earth, which lasts 29.5 days. All the different phases show what part of its surface is illuminated from our perspective. We always see the same side of the Moon, but as it moves around Earth, sunlight falls on it differently, so sometimes we see it full, sometimes half, and sometimes it seems to disappear completely.