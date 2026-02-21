Russia struck Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 106 out of 120 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 120 drones, 106 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 21 (from 18:00 on February 20), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region – Russia, as well as 120 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 8 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

