February 20, 07:44 PM • 13149 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 23699 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 19995 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 25541 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 25170 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 22252 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 25299 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 46216 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15533 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21603 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia struck Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 106 out of 120 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

On the night of February 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 120 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 106 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia struck Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 106 out of 120 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 120 drones, 106 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 21 (from 18:00 on February 20), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region – Russia, as well as 120 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.  A ballistic missile and 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 8 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia attacked Odesa and the district, there is damage to energy infrastructure and casualties21.02.26, 08:36 • 534 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine