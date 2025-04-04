Ukrainian Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout the country due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, the carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. There is also information about a high-speed target in the Sumy region.
Enemy troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 48-year-old woman was injured, a house was damaged. Air defense shot down an enemy drone.
In March 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4,043 aerial targets, including missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at enemy positions.
Ukrainian military struck the "Pohar" border crossing point, from where drones were launched. Infrastructure was destroyed and 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine are shooting down 90% of Russian drones, but the enemy is increasing attacks, using both strike UAVs and decoy drones. According to Yuriy Ignat, the enemy's tactics are constantly changing.
On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.
The Air Force urges not to publish videos of aircraft flights. Even short recordings can become intelligence for the enemy and reveal the positions of pilots.
On March 18, 2025, Ukrainian forces struck a command post of a unit of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region. The facility was used for planning combat operations against Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 strike drones, of which 73 were shot down by air defense forces. Another 37 imitation drones did not reach their targets, attacks were recorded in 12 regions.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov. A massive attack on Ukraine is ongoing, with the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.
Ukrainian military recorded the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which can carry "Kinzhal" missiles. Citizens are advised to follow the news and not to ignore the air raid alert.
Local residents in Ternopil report sounds of explosions and a visible fire in the city.
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report the launch of cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the waters of the Black Sea. The situation is under the control of air defense, and the population is urged to follow safety rules and monitor updates.
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of an attack by strike drones. Residents of Kyiv are urged to urgently head to shelters.
Several strategic bombers Tu-95 have been recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urge to monitor reports and be ready for shelter.
The Air Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation in the occupied Oleshky and the stronghold of the 177th Regiment in the Kursk region. The strikes are part of a strategy to reduce the military potential of the enemy.
Reports from Kryvyi Rih mention the sound of an explosion.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports an attack by enemy kamikaze drones on several regions of Ukraine. UAV movement has been recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Explosions have been recorded in the city of Dnipro.
In the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, a fire occurred at an enterprise as a result of an attack by enemy drones. Windows were shattered in a multi-storey building, and there are no casualties among civilians.
An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K fighter jet. The aircraft is a carrier of Kinzhal air defense missiles, which creates a missile threat throughout the country.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 63 out of 79 enemy UAVs, mostly Shaheds. The attacks took place in 13 regions of Ukraine, and 16 drone imitators were also spotted.
A second air alert has been issued in the Ukrainian capital. The Air Force warns of a possible threat of a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force reported that a UAV was moving in the direction of Kyiv.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of enemy drones in several regions of Ukraine. Drones have been spotted in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.
Enemy UAVs have become more active in the Ukrainian airspace in Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. The drones are flying different courses and changing flight directions.
The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones. Air defense systems are in place in Kyiv region, and people are urged to take shelter.
The Ukrainian Air Force has spotted attack UAVs flying from the north and south over several regions of Ukraine. The drones were spotted over Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions.