Ukrainian Air Force

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5404 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13140 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55049 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197070 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113910 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376114 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300835 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212342 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243440 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254734 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117437 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197070 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376114 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247308 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300835 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10201 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62884 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48952 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119282 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ukrainian Air Force

News by theme

Air raid alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout the country due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, the carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. There is also information about a high-speed target in the Sumy region.

War • April 3, 11:05 AM • 9310 views

Terrorists shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a civilian woman was injured

Enemy troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 48-year-old woman was injured, a house was damaged. Air defense shot down an enemy drone.

Society • April 2, 04:50 AM • 12112 views

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed over 4,000 aerial targets in March - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In March 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4,043 aerial targets, including missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at enemy positions.

War • March 30, 12:20 PM • 51005 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Pohar" checkpoint in the Bryansk region, from where the occupiers launched drones - General Staff

Ukrainian military struck the "Pohar" border crossing point, from where drones were launched. Infrastructure was destroyed and 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated.

War • March 28, 07:04 PM • 33918 views

90% of Russian-launched drones are shot down - Air Force

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are shooting down 90% of Russian drones, but the enemy is increasing attacks, using both strike UAVs and decoy drones. According to Yuriy Ignat, the enemy's tactics are constantly changing.

War • March 24, 10:59 AM • 82138 views

100 out of 179 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 07:11 AM • 14356 views

Do not help the enemy hunt pilots: the Air Force appealed to Ukrainians

The Air Force urges not to publish videos of aircraft flights. Even short recordings can become intelligence for the enemy and reveal the positions of pilots.

War • March 21, 06:15 PM • 34826 views

The General Staff Confirmed the Hit on the Russian Army's Command Post in the Belgorod Region: Details of the Strike

On March 18, 2025, Ukrainian forces struck a command post of a unit of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region. The facility was used for planning combat operations against Ukraine.

War • March 20, 12:09 PM • 13852 views

Massive UAV attack recorded: threat to many regions of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.

Society • March 14, 11:36 PM • 80781 views

In the sky over Ukraine, 73 enemy drones were shot down last night, 37 drones did not reach their targets - Air Forces

Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 strike drones, of which 73 were shot down by air defense forces. Another 37 imitation drones did not reach their targets, attacks were recorded in 12 regions.

War • March 9, 07:47 AM • 24911 views

An explosion thundered in Kharkiv: the city is once again under attack by the aggressor

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov. A massive attack on Ukraine is ongoing, with the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.

Society • March 7, 04:37 AM • 71516 views

The Air Force reports the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K

Ukrainian military recorded the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which can carry "Kinzhal" missiles. Citizens are advised to follow the news and not to ignore the air raid alert.

War • March 7, 03:44 AM • 29144 views

Explosions are heard in Ternopil and a fire is visible

Local residents in Ternopil report sounds of explosions and a visible fire in the city.

Society • March 7, 03:10 AM • 120040 views

The Air Forces are recording the launch of cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the Black Sea

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report the launch of cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the waters of the Black Sea. The situation is under the control of air defense, and the population is urged to follow safety rules and monitor updates.

Society • March 7, 01:13 AM • 106552 views

Air alert declared in Kyiv and regions: threat of drone attack

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of an attack by strike drones. Residents of Kyiv are urged to urgently head to shelters.

War • March 6, 11:56 PM • 45369 views

Strategic bombers Tu-95 took off from an airfield in the Russian Federation

Several strategic bombers Tu-95 have been recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urge to monitor reports and be ready for shelter.

War • March 6, 10:59 PM • 114953 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered precise strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation. The General Staff revealed the details

The Air Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation in the occupied Oleshky and the stronghold of the 177th Regiment in the Kursk region. The strikes are part of a strategy to reduce the military potential of the enemy.

War • March 6, 04:24 PM • 54757 views

An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih

Reports from Kryvyi Rih mention the sound of an explosion.

Society • March 5, 08:07 PM • 89133 views

Drone attack: strike UAVs recorded over Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports an attack by enemy kamikaze drones on several regions of Ukraine. UAV movement has been recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

War • March 5, 02:14 AM • 101711 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

Explosions have been recorded in the city of Dnipro.

Society • March 4, 11:43 PM • 81497 views

Drone attack on Kyiv region: fire recorded at an enterprise and a damaged house

In the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, a fire occurred at an enterprise as a result of an attack by enemy drones. Windows were shattered in a multi-storey building, and there are no casualties among civilians.

War • March 4, 09:39 PM • 24409 views

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K fighter jet. The aircraft is a carrier of Kinzhal air defense missiles, which creates a missile threat throughout the country.

War • March 3, 09:52 AM • 33303 views

Air defense system shoots down 63 UAVs in one night - PS

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 63 out of 79 enemy UAVs, mostly Shaheds. The attacks took place in 13 regions of Ukraine, and 16 drone imitators were also spotted.

War • March 2, 06:48 AM • 33517 views

Kyiv is on air alert again: threat of a ballistic attack

A second air alert has been issued in the Ukrainian capital. The Air Force warns of a possible threat of a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

War • March 1, 11:09 PM • 47409 views

Air alert announced in Kyiv and other regions due to UAV threat

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force reported that a UAV was moving in the direction of Kyiv.

War • March 1, 09:02 PM • 44595 views

Drone attack: in which regions of Ukraine enemy UAVs were detected

The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of enemy drones in several regions of Ukraine. Drones have been spotted in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

Society • March 1, 07:45 PM • 37100 views

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

Enemy UAVs have become more active in the Ukrainian airspace in Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. The drones are flying different courses and changing flight directions.

War • February 27, 11:53 PM • 30787 views

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.

Society • February 27, 09:04 PM • 58941 views

Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones. Air defense systems are in place in Kyiv region, and people are urged to take shelter.

War • February 26, 09:46 PM • 78782 views

Movement of enemy drones over Ukraine: which areas are under threat

The Ukrainian Air Force has spotted attack UAVs flying from the north and south over several regions of Ukraine. The drones were spotted over Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions.

War • February 26, 07:38 PM • 33174 views