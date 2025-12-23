During the Russian attack, 587 out of 635 drones and 34 out of 38 missiles neutralized: Russia launched 3 Kinzhals, but aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 635 drones and 38 missiles, including 3 "Kinzhal" missiles; 587 drones and 34 cruise missiles were shot down or suppressed, and three enemy aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 23 (from 18:00 on December 22), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles.

"In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 673 air attack assets - 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types," the report says.

Among them, as indicated:

635 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Crimea (about 400 of them are "Shaheds");

3 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" (launch areas - Ryazan region, Russia);

35 cruise missiles Kh-101, Iskander-K (launch areas - Vologda, Kursk region, Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 621 air targets: 587 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type (drones of other types); 34 cruise missiles Kh-101, Iskander-K. Missile hits and 39 attack UAVs were recorded at 21 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 8 locations. In addition, three aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets (the locations of the fall are being clarified) - indicated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy continues the drone attack.