Kyiv's Holosiivskyi Avenue flooded with hot water, traffic impeded
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic is difficult on Holosiivskyi Avenue due to an accident on the heating network pipeline. Utility services and patrol police are working at the scene.
An accident on the heating network occurred on the capital's Holosiivskyi Avenue, traffic is difficult, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv patrol police.
Due to a rupture of heating network pipes on Holosiivskyi Avenue, traffic is difficult
Relevant services are working on the spot, and patrol officers are monitoring road safety.
Two Kyiv neighborhoods left without heating and hot water due to a heating network accident10.12.25, 15:30 • 5858 views