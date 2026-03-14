Kyiv's Holosiivskyi Avenue flooded with hot water, traffic impeded

An accident on the heating network occurred on the capital's Holosiivskyi Avenue, traffic is difficult, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv patrol police.

Due to a rupture of heating network pipes on Holosiivskyi Avenue, traffic is difficult - the message says.

Relevant services are working on the spot, and patrol officers are monitoring road safety.

Two Kyiv neighborhoods left without heating and hot water due to a heating network accident