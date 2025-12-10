Two Kyiv neighborhoods left without heating and hot water due to a heating network accident
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, an accident occurred on the heating network on Holosiivskyi Avenue, leaving the Teremky-1, Teremky-2 neighborhoods and part of Holosiivskyi Avenue without heating. Repair work is planned to be completed within 24 hours.
In the capital, an accident occurred on the heating network on Holosiivskyi Avenue, leaving two microdistricts without heat. As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, "Kyivteploenergo" is eliminating the damage, UNN reports.
Details
As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency crews are working at the accident site, with all necessary special equipment involved.
For the duration of the repair work, heat supply has been temporarily suspended in the Teremky-1, Teremky-2 microdistricts and partially on Holosiivskyi Avenue.
Repair work is planned to be completed and heat and hot water supply restored within 24 hours, the Kyiv City State Administration summarized.
