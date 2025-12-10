Two Kyiv neighborhoods left without heating and hot water due to a heating network accident

In the capital, an accident occurred on the heating network on Holosiivskyi Avenue, leaving two microdistricts without heat. As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, "Kyivteploenergo" is eliminating the damage, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency crews are working at the accident site, with all necessary special equipment involved.

For the duration of the repair work, heat supply has been temporarily suspended in the Teremky-1, Teremky-2 microdistricts and partially on Holosiivskyi Avenue. - the report says.

Repair work is planned to be completed and heat and hot water supply restored within 24 hours, the Kyiv City State Administration summarized.

