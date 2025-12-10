$42.180.11
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 2376 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 5398 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 7502 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 9844 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 17101 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 15571 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26729 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41443 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40856 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Publications
Exclusives
Two Kyiv neighborhoods left without heating and hot water due to a heating network accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Kyiv, an accident occurred on the heating network on Holosiivskyi Avenue, leaving the Teremky-1, Teremky-2 neighborhoods and part of Holosiivskyi Avenue without heating. Repair work is planned to be completed within 24 hours.

Two Kyiv neighborhoods left without heating and hot water due to a heating network accident

In the capital, an accident occurred on the heating network on Holosiivskyi Avenue, leaving two microdistricts without heat. As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, "Kyivteploenergo" is eliminating the damage, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency crews are working at the accident site, with all necessary special equipment involved.

For the duration of the repair work, heat supply has been temporarily suspended in the Teremky-1, Teremky-2 microdistricts and partially on Holosiivskyi Avenue.

- the report says.

Repair work is planned to be completed and heat and hot water supply restored within 24 hours, the Kyiv City State Administration summarized.

Part of Kyiv's consumers left without heat due to Russian shelling - KMDA

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Heating
Kyiv City State Administration