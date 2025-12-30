France doubts the attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region. Le Monde reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As the source noted, "the continuation and intensification of Russian strikes is in itself an act of defiance to President Donald Trump's peace program."

"There is no strong evidence to support the serious accusations of the Russian authorities, even after checking the information with our partners. The Russian authorities themselves say everything and the opposite about what actually happened," the source added.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he does not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the Russian leader's residence using UAVs.