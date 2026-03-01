Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 6174 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 12985 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 30279 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 39040 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 50168 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 43585 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47623 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49717 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55904 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49689 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Popular news
Israel closes natural gas fields amid attack on IranFebruary 28, 07:01 PM • 7806 views
IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risksVideoFebruary 28, 07:25 PM • 5890 views
The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression - SybihaFebruary 28, 07:40 PM • 6424 views
There are signs that Khamenei is no more - NetanyahuFebruary 28, 07:53 PM • 6150 views
Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - AxiosFebruary 28, 08:17 PM • 7288 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 45373 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 49471 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 41808 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 45765 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 46762 views
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 24963 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 24604 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 24315 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 24414 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 38445 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

An emergency governing council has been formed in Iran to run the country after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It includes the president, the head of the judiciary, and a representative of the Guardian Council of the Constitution.

Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader

The Iranian authorities have announced the creation of an emergency governing council that will act as the Supreme Leader until an official successor is elected. According to the state agency IRNA, citing First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, the body includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a representative of the Guardian Council. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to the death of the Supreme Leader, official Iranian sources confirmed the elimination of a number of key figures in the security bloc, which effectively decapitated the country's military vertical.

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran01.03.26, 02:05 • 12988 views

Among the dead are the influential Secretary of the Defense Council, Ali Shamkhani, and the commander of the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour.

Constitutional mechanism for the transfer of power in wartime

According to the country's legislation, the formed council must ensure the stability of the state apparatus and prepare the ground for the election of a new spiritual leader by the Assembly of Experts.

Currently, the situation in Tehran remains critical, as the simultaneous loss of political and military leadership is accompanied by an active phase of the allies' operation "Epic Fury."

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.01.03.26, 03:50 • 6176 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Tehran
United States
Iran