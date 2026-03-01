Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader

The Iranian authorities have announced the creation of an emergency governing council that will act as the Supreme Leader until an official successor is elected. According to the state agency IRNA, citing First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, the body includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a representative of the Guardian Council. This is reported by UNN.

In addition to the death of the Supreme Leader, official Iranian sources confirmed the elimination of a number of key figures in the security bloc, which effectively decapitated the country's military vertical.

Among the dead are the influential Secretary of the Defense Council, Ali Shamkhani, and the commander of the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour.

Constitutional mechanism for the transfer of power in wartime

According to the country's legislation, the formed council must ensure the stability of the state apparatus and prepare the ground for the election of a new spiritual leader by the Assembly of Experts.

Currently, the situation in Tehran remains critical, as the simultaneous loss of political and military leadership is accompanied by an active phase of the allies' operation "Epic Fury."

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.