There are signs that Khamenei is no more - Netanyahu

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
February 28, 12:56 PM • 20576 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 32472 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 31149 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 38105 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 42802 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 51021 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 46623 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50305 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48591 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45026 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - BloombergFebruary 28, 10:50 AM • 16178 views
Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from NorwayFebruary 28, 11:26 AM • 10164 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 12778 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideo03:33 PM • 11481 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 9322 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 35855 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 39997 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 34528 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 38703 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 39836 views
Actual people
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 19741 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19586 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 19732 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 19959 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34429 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

There are signs that Khamenei is no more - Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there are signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may have died. He called on Iranian citizens to take to the streets.

There are signs that Khamenei is no more - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a video message that there are signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "is no more." This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

However, as the publication notes, he did not directly confirm his death.

Netanyahu called on Iranian citizens to "take to the streets and finish the job."

Netanyahu also stated that commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and high-ranking officials from the nuclear industry had been killed.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive, refuting rumors after US and Israeli strikes. He also criticized the attacks amid nuclear program negotiations.

Israel announces death of Iranian military commanders - Tehran does not comment on the situation28.02.26, 16:39 • 8474 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Ali Khamenei
Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran