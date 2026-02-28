There are signs that Khamenei is no more - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a video message that there are signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "is no more." This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

However, as the publication notes, he did not directly confirm his death.

Netanyahu called on Iranian citizens to "take to the streets and finish the job."

Netanyahu also stated that commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and high-ranking officials from the nuclear industry had been killed.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive, refuting rumors after US and Israeli strikes. He also criticized the attacks amid nuclear program negotiations.

