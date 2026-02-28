Israel announces death of Iranian military commanders - Tehran does not comment on the situation

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, General Mohammad Pakpour, and Iran's Defense Minister, Amir Nasirzadeh, are believed to have been killed in Israeli strikes on Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

Israeli media reported the deaths of Iran's top military officials. At the same time, the Iranian government has not commented on this in any way - neither confirmed nor denied it.

Additionally

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this happened as a result of an Israeli attack.

Subsequently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed the first footage of "Roaring Lion" - the name given to the strikes on Iran.

As a result of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed. The current whereabouts of Iran's supreme spiritual leader are unknown.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US involvement in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the peace of American citizens and the fact that Iran's terrorist regime should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.