Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali Port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Five explosions have been reported in Dubai, with smoke rising from an area near Jebel Ali Port. The cause of the explosions is currently unknown.

Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali Port

Five explosions occurred in the city of Dubai (United Arab Emirates). This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, smoke rose from an area near Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, a major global shipping and logistics hub.

It is currently unclear whether these explosions were the result of strikes, interceptions by UAE air defense systems, or something else.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

Later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed the first footage of "Lion's Roar" - the name given to the strikes on Iran.

As a result of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, noting that the Iranian regime cannot be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

