Military plane carrying cash crashes in Bolivia – at least 15 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A military plane carrying new banknotes crashed in El Alto, killing at least 15 people. Locals collected scattered money, and police used tear gas.

Military plane carrying cash crashes in Bolivia – at least 15 dead

A major plane crash involving a military aircraft carrying new banknotes for the Central Bank occurred in the Bolivian city of El Alto, near La Paz. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

During an attempted landing, the aircraft overshot the runway, crashed onto a busy highway, broke into pieces, and caught fire. The tragedy killed the plane's crew and people who were in cars on the highway, and the wreckage of the liner damaged vehicles moving on the road at the time of the crash.

Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians29.01.26, 07:26 • 37385 views

Chaos at the crash site and scattered banknotes

Immediately after the plane crash, the vicinity of the scene was covered with new banknotes that flew out of the damaged cargo hold of the plane. A large number of local residents gathered at the crash site, trying to collect the scattered money, which significantly complicated the work of rescuers and medics. The police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the crowd and ensure the safety of the perimeter around the burning wreckage.

Central Bank's reaction and status of transported funds

The head of the Central Bank of Bolivia, David Espinosa, officially stated that all banknotes transported by this special flight have no legal force. The institution emphasized that this money will not be accepted for payment, as it has not yet undergone all the necessary procedures for introduction into circulation.

Currently, law enforcement agencies and aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the causes of the accident to determine whether the tragedy was caused by a technical malfunction of the aircraft or a piloting error during a difficult landing.

Turkish F-16 crashes during training, pilot killed - media25.02.26, 06:21 • 5230 views

Stepan Haftko

